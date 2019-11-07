Here's the high school football playoff breakdown for San Antonio area schools

SAN ANTONIO - The high school football regular season ends this weekend and several playoff berths are still up for grabs. Here's a quick rundown of what's at stake for many San Antonio area high schools.

District 28-6A

Clinched playoff berth: Brandeis (district champ), O'Connor and Brennan.

Still in contention: Three teams -- Stevens (5-3), Warren (4-4) and Jay (4-4) -- are vying for the last playoff spot in the district.

The Falcons qualify if they beat O'Connor. If not, then they will most likely fall into a three-way tie with the Warriors and the Mustangs, who are all 1-1 against each other. Stevens still has the best shot due to the current point differential.

District 27-6A

Clinched playoff berth: Madison, Roosevelt and Johnson. The Mavericks could win the district outright with a win over Johnson. If the Jags win, then it will likely cause a three-way tie for the title with Roosevelt.

Still in contention: Reagan is in with a win over South San.

If the Rattlers lose and Churchill beats Roosevelt, there will be a three-way tie with South San for the fourth spot. Reagan is in the best position based on the current point differential.

District 26-6A

Clinched playoff berth: Judson and Clemens (will play for district title Friday).

Still in contention: Steele and Smithson Valley are both in with wins.

The Knights play East Central and the Rangers play New Braunfels. The Hornets and Unicorns are still alive. They need wins and then a mathematical tiebreaker.

District 13-5A-I

Clinched playoff berth: Wagner (district champs), Veterans Memorial and Brackenridge

Still in contention: Lanier, Sam Houston and Burbank.

The Voks and Bulldogs play each other this week. Winner is most likely in unless Sam Houston can upset Veterans Memorial, which will be a tall task. If the Canes win and Lanier loses, then we have a three-way tie for the last spot and head to the tiebreaker.

District 14-5A-I

Clinched playoff berth: Harlan and Laredo Martin (will play for district title Friday).

Still in contention: Southwest, Southwest Legacy and Harlandale.

The Dragons are in with a win over EP Winn. Legacy's regular season is over so the Titans will have to sweat out Harlandale's result against McCollum. If the Indians win, they hold the tiebreaker over Legacy. There is still a scenario in which Southwest, SW Legacy and Harlandale could end in a three-way tie for two spots and go to the point differential.

District 14-5A II

Clinched playoff berth: Kerrville Tivy (district champ) and Boerne-Champion.

Still in contention: Medina Valley, Alamo Heights, Lockhart and Uvalde.

Once again, this is the wackiest district in the area. Lockhart plays Uvalde in essentially an elimination game. If Uvalde wins and Alamo Heights loses, then we could see a three-way tie for fourth. If Medina Valley beats Tivy, they are in. If the Panthers lose, they could fall into a three-way tie with Heights and Lockhart for the last two playoff berths. Again, just wild.

