High School Football Playoffs Schedule Week 2

Here is the high school football playoffs schedule for Week 2, which covers Friday, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 24.
Friday, Nov. 23
Reagan vs Judson, 12 p.m. at the Alamodome
Madison vs Austin Lake Travis 2 p.m. at NB Canyon
Brennan vs Austin Westlake, 4p.m. at the Alamodome
Brandeis vs Steele, 8 p.m. at the Alamodome
Harlan vs. C.C. Veterans Memorial, 1 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium
Hearne vs Shiner, 1 p.m. at Giddings
Snook vs Falls City, 1 p.m. at Bastrop
Holy cross vs Austin Regents, 2 p.m. at Buda Hays.
Boerne vs Sealy, 2 p.m. at Pflugerville
C.C. Flour bluff vs Southwest, 2 p.m. at Dragon Stadium
C.C London vs Blanco, 5 p.m. at Floresville
Thorndale vs refugio, 6 p.m. at Rutledge Stadium
Alamo heights vs, C.C. Calallen 7 p.m. Heroes Stadium
Cole vs. Altair Rice, 7 p.m. at Bastrop
Yoakum vs George West, 7 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium
C.C Ray vs Wagner, 7:30 p.m. at Buccaneers Stadium
Veterans Memorial vs Mission Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium - Corpus
Lampasas vs. La Vernia, 7:30 p.m. at Kelly Reeves Stadium at Round Rock
Rio Hondo vs. Cuero, 7:30 p.m. at C.C. Calallen
Crystal City vs. Rockport-Fulton, 7:30pm at Alamo Stadium
Navarro vs Raymondville, 7:30pm at Beeville
Jourdanton vs Edna, 7:30pm at Seguin
Goliad vs. Marion, 7:30 p.m. at Jourdanton
Van Vleck vs Poth, 7:30 p.m. at Hallettsville
Saturday, Nov. 24
Southside vs. Kerrville Tivy, 6 p.m. at Alamo Stadium
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.