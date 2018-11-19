High School Football Playoffs Schedule Week 2

Here is the high school football playoffs schedule for Week 2, which covers Friday, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 24.

Friday, Nov. 23

Reagan vs Judson, 12 p.m. at the Alamodome

Madison vs Austin Lake Travis 2 p.m. at NB Canyon

Brennan vs Austin Westlake, 4p.m. at the Alamodome

Brandeis vs Steele, 8 p.m. at the Alamodome

Harlan vs. C.C. Veterans Memorial, 1 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium

Hearne vs Shiner, 1 p.m. at Giddings

Snook vs Falls City, 1 p.m. at Bastrop

Holy cross vs Austin Regents, 2 p.m. at Buda Hays.

Boerne vs Sealy, 2 p.m. at Pflugerville

C.C. Flour bluff vs Southwest, 2 p.m. at Dragon Stadium

C.C London vs Blanco, 5 p.m. at Floresville

Thorndale vs refugio, 6 p.m. at Rutledge Stadium

Alamo heights vs, C.C. Calallen 7 p.m. Heroes Stadium

Cole vs. Altair Rice, 7 p.m. at Bastrop

Yoakum vs George West, 7 p.m. at Gustafson Stadium

C.C Ray vs Wagner, 7:30 p.m. at Buccaneers Stadium

Veterans Memorial vs Mission Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium - Corpus

Lampasas vs. La Vernia, 7:30 p.m. at Kelly Reeves Stadium at Round Rock

Rio Hondo vs. Cuero, 7:30 p.m. at C.C. Calallen

Crystal City vs. Rockport-Fulton, 7:30pm at Alamo Stadium

Navarro vs Raymondville, 7:30pm at Beeville

Jourdanton vs Edna, 7:30pm at Seguin

Goliad vs. Marion, 7:30 p.m. at Jourdanton

Van Vleck vs Poth, 7:30 p.m. at Hallettsville

Saturday, Nov. 24

Southside vs. Kerrville Tivy, 6 p.m. at Alamo Stadium​

