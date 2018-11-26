High School Football Playoffs Schedule Week 3

Here is the high school football playoffs schedule for Week 3, which covers Friday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 1.
Friday, Nov. 30
East Bernard Vs. Blanco at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville
Woodsboro Vs. Falls City at 7 p.m. at Beeville
Judson At San Benito at 7:30 p.m. at Morrow Stadium
C.c. Flour Bluff Vs. Wagner at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome
C.c. West Oso Vs. Cuero at 7:30 p.m. at Heroes Stadium
Navarro Vs. Rockport-Fulton at 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Stadium
Refugio Vs. Shiner at 7:30 p.m. at Farris Stadium
Saturday, Dec. 1
Brownsville Hanna Vs. Brandeis at noon at the Alamodome
Kerrville Tivy Vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun at 2 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos
La Feria Vs. La Vernia at 2 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi
Yoakum Vs. Goliad at 7 p.m. at Cuero
