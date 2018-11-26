High School Football Playoffs Schedule Week 3

Here is the high school football playoffs schedule for Week 3, which covers Friday, Nov. 30 through Dec. 1.

Friday, Nov. 30

East Bernard Vs. Blanco at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville

Woodsboro Vs. Falls City at 7 p.m. at Beeville

Judson At San Benito at 7:30 p.m. at Morrow Stadium

C.c. Flour Bluff Vs. Wagner at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome

C.c. West Oso Vs. Cuero at 7:30 p.m. at Heroes Stadium

Navarro Vs. Rockport-Fulton at 7:30 p.m. at Alamo Stadium

Refugio Vs. Shiner at 7:30 p.m. at Farris Stadium

Saturday, Dec. 1

Brownsville Hanna Vs. Brandeis at noon at the Alamodome

Kerrville Tivy Vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun at 2 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos

La Feria Vs. La Vernia at 2 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

Yoakum Vs. Goliad at 7 p.m. at Cuero​

