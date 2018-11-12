High School Football Playoffs Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Nov. 15
Seguin vs Georgetown, 7 p.m., Matador Stadium
Wagner vs Harlandale, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
Southwest vs Brackenridge, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Harlan vs Sam Houston, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium
Cuero vs Pearsall, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium
C.C. London vs Stockdale, 7 p.m., George West
Agua Dulce at Falls City, 7 p.m.
Blanco vs Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m., Karnes City
Friday, Nov. 16
Holy Cross vs Houston Lutheran South, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium
Lyford vs Cole, 7 p.m., Harlingen
Smithson Valley at Austin Lake Travis, 7:30 p.m., Cavalier Stadium
Madison vs Warren, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium
Judson vs Buda Hays, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
O'Connor vs Reagan, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium
Clemens at Austin Westlake, 7:30 p.m., Chaparral Stadium
Johnson Vs Brennan, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium
Steele vs Austin Bowie, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium
Brandeis vs Churchill, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium
Leander Glenn vs Medina Valley, 7:30 p.m., Leander
Kerrville Tivy vs Bastrop, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium
Southside VS Mercedes, 7:30 p.m., Southside ISD Stadium
Alamo Heights vs Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium
Brenham vs Boerne Champion, 7:30 p.m., Brenham
Zapata vs Boerne, 7:30 p.m., Shirley Field, Laredo
Needville vs Canyon Lake, 7:30 p.m., Cuero
Hondo vs Llano, 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium
Crystal City vs Wimberley, 7:30 p.m., South San Stadium
Navarro vs Devine, 7:30 p.m., Floresville
Marion Vs Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m., Falls City
George West vs Randolph, 7:30 p.m., Jourdanton
Poth vs Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m., Mathis
Odem vs Dilley, 7:30 p.m., Freer
Saturday, Nov. 17
Jourdanton vs San Diego, 2 p.m., CC Flour Bluff
Veterans Memorial vs Laredo Martin, 6 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
Mission Sharyland vs Somerset, 6 p.m., Mission
La Vernia vs La Grulla, 6 p.m., Sinton
Goliad vs Hitchcock, 6 p.m., El Campo
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.