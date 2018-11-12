Big Game Coverage

High School Football Playoffs Schedule Week 1

Thursday, Nov. 15

Seguin vs Georgetown, 7 p.m., Matador Stadium

Wagner vs Harlandale, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Southwest vs Brackenridge, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium

Harlan vs Sam Houston, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

Cuero vs Pearsall, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

C.C. London vs Stockdale, 7 p.m., George West

Agua Dulce at Falls City, 7 p.m.

Blanco vs Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m., Karnes City

Friday, Nov. 16

Holy Cross vs Houston Lutheran South, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Lyford vs Cole, 7 p.m., Harlingen

Smithson Valley at Austin Lake Travis, 7:30 p.m., Cavalier Stadium

Madison vs Warren, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

Judson vs Buda Hays, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

O'Connor vs Reagan, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

Clemens at Austin Westlake, 7:30 p.m., Chaparral Stadium

Johnson Vs Brennan, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

Steele vs Austin Bowie, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

Brandeis vs Churchill, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

Leander Glenn vs Medina Valley, 7:30 p.m., Leander

Kerrville Tivy vs Bastrop, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium

Southside VS Mercedes, 7:30 p.m., Southside ISD Stadium

Alamo Heights vs Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium

Brenham vs Boerne Champion, 7:30 p.m., Brenham

Zapata vs Boerne, 7:30 p.m., Shirley Field, Laredo

Needville vs Canyon Lake, 7:30 p.m., Cuero

Hondo vs Llano, 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Crystal City vs Wimberley, 7:30 p.m., South San Stadium

Navarro vs Devine, 7:30 p.m., Floresville

Marion Vs Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m., Falls City

George West vs Randolph, 7:30 p.m., Jourdanton

Poth vs Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m., Mathis

Odem vs Dilley, 7:30 p.m., Freer

Saturday, Nov. 17

Jourdanton vs San Diego, 2 p.m., CC Flour Bluff

Veterans Memorial vs Laredo Martin, 6 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Mission Sharyland vs Somerset, 6 p.m., Mission

La Vernia vs La Grulla, 6 p.m., Sinton

Goliad vs Hitchcock, 6 p.m., El Campo

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.