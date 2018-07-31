LA Rams running back, former Steele standout Malcolm Brown hosts local camp

SAN ANTONIO - Malcolm Brown, running back for the Los Angeles Rams, will be holding his Malcolm Brown Youth Football Camp for the second year at Steele High School.

In addition to the youth football camp this year, the former Steele High School product has added a youth cheer camp.

“Three-hundred kids signed up for football and 100 signed up for the cheer aspect of the camp this year,” Brown said. “We also have a lot of NFL guys that are coming out to help, along with a couple of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to help with the cheer camp.”

The list of NFL players who will be helping out include: Mykelle Thompson, Jarveon Williams, Joe Cheek, Phillip Gains, Aaron Green, Darryl Morris, Ashaad Mabry, Tre Flowers, Jace Amaro, and Josh Reynolds.

It is only fitting that the theme for this year’s camp will be “Friday Night Lights,” as the camp will take place in the evening, under the lights.

The idea of having the camp in the evening came from speed and conditioning coach, Duane Dunkley, after the camp last year that took place in the Texas heat.

“It was actually to get out of the heat a little bit and just to have a different feel of having that Friday night lights theme, and with Texas football that’s what it is about, so we thought it would be a fun idea,” said Brown.

Although there are not any more spots available to participate in the football or cheer camp, Brown wanted to add more entertainment that welcomes fans to come out and watch and enjoy the festivities like food trucks, DJs, and snow cones.

“My thing is to bring the community out there a little more so that’s why we incorporated the food trucks and a little more entertainment,” Brown said. “It’s going to be fun!”

The Malcolm Brown Youth Football Camp will take place on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Steele High School.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.