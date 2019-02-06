National Signing Day 2019: See where San Antonio's recruits are signing

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday is National Signing Day. Here's a look at where some of San Antonio's top recruits will sign to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Alamo Heights

Josh Yznaga committed to Hardin-Simmons.

Maki Carabin committed Louisiana Tech. (Signed in December)

Antonian

Keegan Holm committed to SFA.

Brandeis

Brent Malone committed to Harvard. (Signed in December)

Oscar Cardenas committed to UTSA. (Signed in December)

Brennan

Isaiah Walker committed to Angelo State.

Greg Dawson committed to Abilene Christian.

Marquis Nibblet committed to Howard Payne.

Nick Gonzales committed to Texas Lutheran.

Churchill

Andrew Pruske commited to Columbia.

Joshua Smetzer committed to SFA.

Luke Rosas committed to Hardin-Simmons.

Therin Hayes Terrell committed to Hardin-Simmons.

Emma Cate Clarkson (swimming) committed to Merchant Marine Academy.

Ambree Rheinberger (soccer) committed to OLLU.

Liam Copobianco committed to UIW. (Signed in December)

Seth Jacquess committed to UIW. (Signed in December)

Central Catholic

Hilario Gomez committed to UIW.

Carlos Reyes committed to UIW.

Angel Bacho (soccer) committed to University of North Carolina Greensboro.

Clark

Kenneth Bivins committed to UIW.

Luke Gibson committed to Princeton. (Signed in December)

John Jay

Jacob Zeno committed to Baylor. (Signed in December)

Judson

Corey Parks committed to UTPB.

Samari Crane committed to West Texas A&M.

Jahleel Rice committed to Blinn.

DeMarvin Leal committed to Texas A&M. (Signed in December)

Rashad Wisdom committed to UTSA. (Signed in December)

Kevin Wood committed to North Texas. (Signed in December)

Sincere McCormick committed to UTSA. (Signed in December)

Kenedy

Dedrick Wilson committed to Army. (Signed in December)

Madison

Aydin Hoffman committed to West Texas A&M.

Peter Gonzales committed to UIW.

Dante Heaggans committed to UIW. (Signed in December)

O'Connor

Brannon Brown committed to TCU. (Signed in December)

Reagan

Carson Pharris committed to NMSU.

Preston Yates committed to Colorado School of Mines.

Kaleb Trevino committed to Texas Lutheran.

Konner Fox committed to Kansas State. (Signed in December)

Lucas Eatman committed to Missouri State. (Signed in December)

SACS

Brandon Richard committed to UIW. (Signed in December)

Smithson Valley

Christian Romano committed to Hardin-Simmons.

Logan Smith committed to Abilene Christian.

Levi Williams committed to Wyoming.

Ronald Copney committed to Texas State. (Signed in December)

Mason Reid committed to North Texas. (Signed in December)

Hannah Kollmansberger (Softball) (Signed in December)

Tyler Horn (Golf) (Signed in December)

Preston Jones (Baseball) (Signed in December)

Stevens

Matthew Littlejohn committed in Angelo State.

Steele

Jaylin Reed committed to NW Okla. State.

Chace Cromartie committed to SMU. (Signed in December)

Xavier Player committed to Oklahoma State. (Signed in December)

Wagner

Tobias Weaver committed to Navy.

Karlton Black committed to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Javon Barnes committed to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Kavon Barnes

