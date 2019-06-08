Pleasanton's Johnny Zamora is ready to play college football

PLEASANTON - From the Lone State State to the Cornhusker State, Johnny Zamora will play football for Hastings College.

One of the best quarterbacks in the San Antonio area, Zamora has the skills to play Division 1 football, but lacks the height most schools desire, so instead, he will take his skills to Hastings and the National Association of Intercolligate Athletics.

"I signed with Hastings College and couldn't be more excited," Zamora said. "It's always been a dream of mine to go play college ball and I'm thankful for Hastings College to give me the opportunity."

He recently made his first trip to Nebraska during his visit to Hastings and said it's similar to Pleasanton because it's flat with a lot of farm land.

Zamora had four other offers, but chose Hastings instead of the others because it felt more comfortable to him.

"It's just the home feel. Hastings was a lot like Pleasanton. A smaller town, a smaller school and that's where I thought I'd be most happy," Zamora said.

Congrats to @_johnnyzamora2 on signing with @HastingsCollege today with his Pleasanton Eagles Brothers by his side! Johnny is First-Class through & through and will be an instant impact player for the Bronco football team and a leader in the classroom and community. #EARNED pic.twitter.com/pzj9zPLIwC — YVQBacademy (@YVQBacademy) March 28, 2019

When Zamora signed his National Letter of Intent in March he had several of his Eagle teammates by his side, including his favorite target, 6-foot-5 wide receiver Dalton Hobbs, who was the area's leading receiver last season with 1,310 yards.

Having Hobbs there meant a lot to Zamora.

"It was awesome," he said. "Without him, who knows, I probably wouldn't (have) been able to sign. He's played a big part in my career and I'm so thankful for him."

Zamora plans to study either kinesiology or biology with his long-term goal of getting into medical school. The Broncos run a spread-offense just like Pleasanton, adding to Zamora's comfort level. He reports Aug. 4 and will start school Aug 5.

