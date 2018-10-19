Week 8: Big Game Coverage Road Trip From Center Point to Bandera

This week's Big Game Coverage Road Trip will start in Center Point, home of the Pirates.

Due to rain and flooding in and around Center Point, the Pirates were not able to practice Tuesday. The Guadalupe River was estimated to be 80 yards across.

The team had approximately 11 starters stranded at home, so practice was canceled for safety reasons.

"It's not the Guadalupe that's real bad, it's the creeks and all that coming in," head coach Bubba Walters said. "That's where I got flooded in, and a bunch of the kids, they also got flooded in by creeks."

The Pirates are not letting this strange week distract them from preparing for Brackett and their second district contest.

"Just take it in stride as best as you can," senior Riley Leifeste said. "It might rain tomorrow a lot, but we're still going to get the game in and come out with the win, hopefully."

Center Point has made the playoffs two straight seasons, and the team hopes to make it three straight. It's a good time to be a CP Pirate.

"It's awesome," senior Bryson Aguirre said. "It's not just the team, it's the community and the school. We got a student section recently, so the games are all louder. It's real fun."

Game 1: Brackett Tigers (2-4, 0-1 District 14-2A-1) vs. Center Point Pirates (3-3, 1-0 District 14-2A-1) at Pirate Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Game 2: Blanco Panthers (3-2, 1-0 District 13-3A-II) vs. Comfort Bobcats (3-3, 1-0 District 13-3A-II) at Bobcat Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Game 3: Wimberley Texans (2-4, 1-0 District 13-4A-II) vs. Bandera Bulldogs (1-4-1, 0-1 District 13-4A-II) at Bulldog Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

You can see the highlights Friday on the Nightbeat and at BigGameCoverage.com.

For score updates throughout the night, follow us on Twitter @KSATbgc.

