Playoffs: Big Game Coverage Road Trip invades Austin with SA teams

SAN ANTONIO - The regular season is a wrap and now the real fun begins with the start of the Texas high school football playoffs.

It’s a win or go home situation and three San Antonio area football teams will start on the road with some of the best in the state in bi-district action.

The Medina Valley Panthers will open against the Leander Glenn Grizzlies -- a first-year varsity program.

"They have a pretty good defensive lineman," Medina Valley offensive lineman Yancey Miller said. "They are a good size and all seniors. This is their first year in varsity ... they look like a pretty good team."

Glenn won its District 13-5A-II but lost the regular season finale 42-28 to Bastrop.

"They seem to be pretty violent off the ball," Medina Valley offensive lineman Josh McAllister said.

"They are definitely beatable. They don't have a lot of experience. They don't have a good nose for the ball, they're biting on fakes. We're going to have to play perfect football. No mistakes, no fumbles. They're very beatable and we can do it," McAllister said.

The Smithson Valley Rangers drew the mighty Lake Travis Cavaliers, who are ranked 10th in the Associated Press Texas high school football poll.

Cavaliers have their eyes set on a fourth straight 6A state championship game, which hopefully turns into a second title.

Lake Travis head coach Hank Carter said Smithson Valley is "a dangerous football team."

"You know, that's what you say when you got to play someone," Smithson Valley head football coach Larry Hill said. "I don't know about that. Again, we're just going to do the best job we can during the week and we're going to go up there Friday and play our best football and see what happens."

Finally, the Clemens Buffaloes will travel north to face the Austin Westlake Chaparrals, ranked No. 8 in the state by the Associated Press.

Jared Johnson, head football coach of the Buffaloes, feels his guys are battle-tested.

"Like we told our kids: Last week we played the team that is predicted to win 6A Division I title (Judson Rockets), and this week we get the team that's predicted to win the 6A Division II title (Austin Westlake). Our goal here is to win a state championship," Johnson said.

"Either way, you’re going to have face teams that are predicted to win these kinds of games. It's just great for our kids to be able to be part of this kind of game and go out and see what we're made of," Johnson said.

Game 1: Medina Valley Panthers (7-3, 5-2 District 14-5A-II) vs. Leander Glenn Grizzlies (6-4, 5-2 District 13-5A-II) at Bible Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: Smithson Valley Rangers (5-4, 5-2 District 26-6A) vs. Lake Travis Cavaliers (8-1, 7-1 District 25-6A) at Lake Travis ISD Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 3: Clemens Buffaloes (6-4, 4-3 District 26-6A) vs. Westlake Chaparrals (9-1, 8-0 District 25-6A) at Chaparral Stadium. 7:30 p.m. Friday

