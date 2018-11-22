Playoffs: Big Game Coverage Road Trip travels south to Corpus Christi for second round

SAN ANTONIO - While this week is all about Thanksgiving and spending time with loved ones, the Wagner Thunderbirds have spent their mornings with their football family, practicing and getting ready for Corpus Christi Ray.

"There's nothing greater than practicing over Thanksgiving," head coach Charles Bruce said. "To have a playoff game (during) Thanksgiving week is very exciting."

After making the postseason for the first time in six seasons, Wagner won its playoff opener last week beating Harlandale 59-7.

The T-birds are enjoying the ride.

"It feels really good," junior defensive end Cabron Clay said. "Something we've never experienced before and we'll try to ride it as long as we can."

Wagner's fun-to-watch offense is averaging nearly 61 points per game this season.

Most importantly: They are having a blast.

"It's real exciting. It's a new experience and there's going to be a new competition that we play against," wide receiver Trent Thibodaux said.

CC Ray is 7-4 this season and also won its playoff opener over Brownsville Pace, 42-7. This is a new team for Wagner, so watching tape will be key because they do not know much about the Texans.

"Not a lot, but I know they are a pretty good program and I think they will be good competition for us," offensive lineman Rafael Zertuche said.

Game 1: Wagner Thunderbirds (10-1, 8-0 District 13-5A-I) vs. Corpus Christi Ray Texans (7-4, 5-3 District 15-5A-I) at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus. 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: Veterans Memorial Patriots (8-3, 7-1 District 13-5A-I) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial Patriots (10-1, 9-0 District 16-5A-I) at Cabaniss Field in Corpus. 7:30 p.m. Friday

Game 3: Cuero Gobblers (10-1, 5-0 District 13-4A-II) vs. Rio Hondo Bobcats (9-1, 2-1 District 16-4A-II) at Corpus Christi Calallen. 7:30 p.m. Friday

