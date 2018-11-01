Week 10: Big Game Coverage Road Trip from Sabinal to Castroville

SAN ANTONIO - Texas high school football is down to the final two weeks of the regular season so the Big Game Coverage Road Trip is heating up, with teams trying to lock up district titles and/or playoff spots.

The Medina Valley Panthers will host the Alamo Heights Mules in a District 14-5A-II showdown.

Medina Valley is 7-1 this season, 5-0 in district and tied for first place with Kerrville Tivy.

Led by head coach Chris Soza, the Panthers have won seven straight heading into their penultimate contest.

“I like their attitude,” Soza said. “We had a good offseason last year and in the spring. They've worked hard, they've come together. I've always said the key to a lot of teams is their chemistry, and I think our team is playing like brothers and it's just a special camaraderie they have among themselves.”

Avoiding injuries is also a plus. Soza said the Panthers have been pretty healthy all year long. Add it all up and it’s no wonder Medina Valley is two wins away from a district championship.

“We have an amazing bond with each other,” said senior tight end Aaron Sotelo. “Everyone is positive on this team. Never no negatives. We always work hard every day at practice. We know what to do, follow the playbook and doing what's necessary to win.”

Standing in their way is Alamo Heights, who is coming off a heartbreaking overtime district loss to Kerrville Tivy, 64-62.

“It's going to be a great matchup, but I don't think Alamo Heights has seen a defense like ours,” senior free safety Cole Modgling said. “We play everyone to the ball. We are all moving around the field, you won't see someone just standing around. You're going to see everyone doing their job and doing what they're coached to do."

Here's a look at this week's BGC Road Trip:

Game 1: Center Point Pirates (3-5, 1-2 District 14-2A-I) vs. Sabinal Yellow Jackets (0-8, 0-3 District 14-2A-I) at Yellow Jacket Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game 2: Pearsall Mavericks (3-5, 1-2 District 14-4A-II) vs. Hondo Owls (4-4, 2-1 District 14-4A-II) at Barry Field at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game 3: Alamo Heights Mules (6-2, 4-1 District 14-5A-II) vs. Medina Valley Panthers (7-1, 5-0 District 14-5A-II) at Panther Stadium (Castroville) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

