Week 11: Big Game Coverage Road Trip from Crystal City to Pearsall

SAN ANTONIO - Texas high school football is down to the final week of the regular season and this week's BGC Road Trip features a huge District 14-4A-II showdown between the Hondo Owls and Crystal City Javelinas.

The Javelinas are 4-0 in district play and seeking their first district championship since 1953 -- a gap of 65 years. You read that correctly, 65 years since they claimed a district title.

"It means everything because we've worked hard for all of this," senior running back David Patino said. "For six years since junior high, eighth-grade year, we were district champs. Senior year, hopefully, the same thing and hopefully outright, No. 1!"

Friday night Crystal City Javelinas will make history by claiming at least a share of district for the first time since 1953. With a win vs. Hondo they will stand alone as District 14-4A-II 🏈 champs.

Crystal City is guaranteed at least a tie for the district title, but with a win, it stands alone as District 14-4A-II champs.

It will get that opportunity at home at Javelina Stadium.

"We have the best fans in the world in my eyes," senior middle linebacker Justin Morales said. "They come out here, they pack those stands. Away games it's still packed, cheering you on win or lose."

"They're still there to support us. The community supports us so much. It's incredible what they have done," Morales said.

Correction: Hondo is playing for a share of the district title. Win and they will share with Devine and Crystal City.

Hondo enters this game 3-1 in the district and a win forces a three-way tie for first place with Crystal City and Devine. The Owls are riding a three-game winning streak and want to grab at least a share of the crown.

"It means, it's basically me finishing off high school on a good note," senior defensive lineman Carlos Lewis said. "... A great way to finish off a high school career is by winning district."

Hondo is peaking at the right time of the season. It has put itself in a great position to claim another district title in its long and storied history.

"I think we just have a lot more intensity than we used to have," senior middle linebacker Will Gardenhire said. "We are all bonding and having more fun than we were, so I think all of that together is what's making us play a little better."

Game 1: Hondo Owls ( 5-4, 3-1 District 14-4A-II) vs. Crystal City Javelinas ( 7-2, 4-0 District 14-4A-II) at Javelina Stadium, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game 2: Nixon-Smiley Mustangs (0-9, 0-4 District 15-3A-II) vs. Dilley Wolves (1-8, 1-3 District 15-3A-II) at Gosch Field, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game 3: Poteet Aggies (0-9, 0-4 District 14-4A-II) vs. Pearsall Mavericks (3-6, 1-3 District 14-4A-II) at Mack Laxson Field, 7:30 p.m. Friday.

