Rockets duo to continue football career, brotherhood bond at UTSA

CONVERSE, Texas - Judson High School senior football players Rashad Wisdom and Sincere McCormick will stay in San Antonio after graduating. The two highly recruited student-athletes recently committed to the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Wisdom received more than a dozen offers during the recruiting process from schools such as Columbia, Cornell, Rice, Texas State, Yale and UTSA. High school football players dream of being recruited to play at the next level, but the process can be tiring.

“It gets to be a lot after a while," Wisdom said. “People don’t realize that you tweet the offer and you say you have it, but you actually have to do something with that offer. ​You have to evaluate the schools, see which is the best fit for you. At a certain point it gets to be a lot, but with me picking UTSA, I just feel like that was the best choice for me as of right now.”

McCormick also received more than a dozen offers, drawing interest from Syracuse, Texas State, Arizona, Nebraska, Purdue and UTSA.

"It was stressful, there was a lot of coaches texting me day in and day out, even before I woke up. I didn’t know what to do, but I was just keeping my head cool and letting God take the path,” McCormick said.

Wisdom and McCormick met in the eighth grade. They played together on a Texas Youth Football Association team and became great friends. Wisdom Tweeted his commitment to UTSA June 15.

McCormick Tweeted his decision to play for UTSA the very next day.

“Just a couple things (influenced my decision): staying local, I am 25 minutes up the road,” said Wisdom. “I really like Coach Wilson and the staff up there, they are really cool. The opportunities I have up there, like for my major, would be something like computer science or cyber security and they have the No. 1 cyber security school in the nation, so that was a big thing for me, because it’s not just a four-year decision, but a 40-year one. That is one of the biggest things for me -- life after football -- and how all the opportunities I am going to have going to UTSA.”

“I felt like UTSA was a home for me,” McCormick said. “It was a big decision for me and my parents, because my mom was kind of iffy about it, but she finally got on board with it. At UTSA, I got close with (head coach) Frank Wilson and (running backs coach) Everette Sands and a couple of other coaches on the staff, it felt like home. And then my mom can come and see me up the road.”

Before leaving Judson they want to win a state championship all the while setting an example for the underclassman.

“Work ethic, being a hard worker,” said Wisdom when asked about his legacy. “Coming in day-in and day-out and being on your grind and never stopping. Get better, perfect your craft. Then for me just, to install that leadership in them too so when I am gone we still have that leadership, it’s not missing a beat.”

“The legacy I want to leave out here is to be a role model,” added McCormick. “Not only on the field but off the field as far as reading to the kids at the elementary school, and being a positive role model on and off the field.”

