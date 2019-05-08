Rodney Williams named Judson's 'Interim' head football coach

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Offensive coordinator Rodney Williams has been named the new interim head football coach at Judson High School. His new position was approved by the Judson School Board at a meeting Tuesday night.

Williams replaces Sean McAuliffe, who was named the new head football coach at Cy Ranch on April 18. Like Williams, McAullife was initially named interim head coach in his first season at Judson. He stayed another four years, during which time he amassed a 54-13 overall record and two trips to the state semifinals.

“This is a very storied program,” Williams said. “To have people have confidence in you to at least give you a shot to lead the program is something that is memorable.”

Williams is now the third Rockets head coach hired in the last nine years. He joins an elite club that includes Frank Arnold, D.W. Rutledge and Jim Rackley, who won a combined six state titles.

“This is a giant step for me and my family,” Williams said. “We’ll put a good product out there. We’ve got some good returning kids, we got a good mixture of young kids and I think it’s gonna be a pretty exciting year for the team.”

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.