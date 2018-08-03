SA standout discusses Texas Tech commitment, decision to skip senior season

SAN ANTONIO - One of the top San Antonio-area high school basketball players will continue his hoops career at Texas Tech.

Wagner four-star guard Kevin McCullar committed to play for head coach Chris Beard and the Red Raiders program.

McCullar choose Tech over Houston, Kansas State, Louisville and Virginia Tech. He held more that a dozen offers including one from UTSA.

The highly rated guard told KSAT he chose the Red Raiders due to his relationship with Beard and the chance to make an impact early in the program.

“The relationship he had with me and my family, coming down twice on home visits, everything like that just meant a lot to me. Everything he’s doing at Texas Tech is a great thing he has going,” McCullar said. “It was the whole package. Coach Beard was the main reason why, the relationship we built and the atmosphere there, the Big 12 conference, everything like that I wanted to be a part of.”

McCullar’s recruitment took a unique approach as he will skip his senior season at Wagner and graduate in December from Harlan High School.

His dad coached at Wagner, which allowed him to attend the Converse high school.

He will head to Lubbock in mid-December and get to travel, train and practice with the team. He will be a part of the Red Raiders 2018 recruiting class.

“It was a tough decision, me and my family had to sit down. It’s always hard to skip your senior season of high school basketball, but that was just the best fit for me to get up there and get acclimated,” McCullar said.

The versatile guard attracts attention on the court, but his “MTV Cribs” four-minute commitment video posted on Twitter turned heads as well.

He said the idea was his father’s and was a way to get family, friends and teammates involved in his decision.

“Family is big to me, my friends, so I wanted to show love to everybody,” McCullar said. “This is a big moment so I wanted to do it right.”

