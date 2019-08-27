Scores Schedules

BGC Schedule and Scores Week #3

Visitor Team Visitor Score Home Team

Home Score

Status

Start Date

Start Time Stadium
               
Medina Valley   Boerne     05/09/2019 19:00  
Kennedy   Edison     05/09/2019 19:00 Alamo Stadium
Antonian   Sam Houston     05/09/2019 19:00

SAISD Sports Complex

Floresville   Harlan     05/09/2019 19:00 Farris Stadium
Marshall   Taft     05/09/2019 19:00

Gustafson Stadium

Comfort  

Austin Hyde Park

    06/09/2019 19:00  
Charlotte   Premont     06/09/2019 19:00  
TMI  

San Marcos Baptist

    06/09/2019 19:30  
Somerset   Devine     06/09/2019 19:30  
Laredo United   Alamo Heights     06/09/2019 19:30 Orem Stadium
McCollum   La Vernia     06/09/2019 19:30  

Veterans Memorial

 

Boerne Champion

    06/09/2019 19:30  
Southside   Highlands     06/09/2019 19:30

SAISD Sports Complex

Burbank   Memorial     06/09/2019 19:30

Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Clark   John Jay     06/09/2019 19:30

Gustafson Stadium

Harlandale   South San     06/09/2019 19:30  
Austin Bowie   Madison     06/09/2019 19:30

Comalander Stadium

LEE   Brackenridge     06/09/2019 19:30 Alamo Stadium
Churchill  

CC Veterans Memorial

    06/09/2019 19:30  
Clemens   MacArthur     06/09/2019 19:30 Heroes Stadium
New Braunfels   Seguin     06/09/2019 19:30  
Judson   Wagner     06/09/2019 19:30 Rutledge Stadium

Pflugerville Hendrickson

 

Smithson Valley

    06/09/2019 19:30  
NB Canyon  

Georgetown East View

    06/09/2019 19:30  
Reagan   Steele     06/09/2019 19:30 Lehnhoff Stadium
Southwest   Eagle Pass     06/09/2019 19:30  
EP Winn   Uvalde     06/09/2019 19:30  
Kerrville Tivy   Fredericksburg     06/09/2019 19:30  
Jefferson  

Southwest Legacy

    06/09/2019 19:30  
Falls City   Poth     06/09/2019 19:30  
Brennan   Warren     06/09/2019 19:30 Farris Stadium
Lanier   Pleasanton     06/09/2019 19:30  
Del Rio  

San Angelo Central

    06/09/2019 19:30  
Gonzales   Austin Crockett     06/09/2019 19:30  
Canyon Lake  

Pflugerville Weiss

    06/09/2019 19:30  
SACS   Bandera     06/09/2019 19:30  
Yoakum   Cuero     06/09/2019 19:30  
Marion   Navarro     06/09/2019 19:30  
Giddings   Wimberley     06/09/2019 19:30  
Lytle   Hondo     06/09/2019 19:30  
Cole   Poteet     06/09/2019 19:30  

Vanderbilt Industrial

  Shiner     06/09/2019 19:30  
Bishop   Cotulla     06/09/2019 19:30  
Jourdanton   Dilley     06/09/2019 19:30  
Stockdale   Karnes City     06/09/2019 19:30  
Randolph   Natalia     06/09/2019 19:30  
Nixon-Smiley   George West     06/09/2019 19:30  
Blanco  

Austin St. Michael's

    06/09/2019 19:30  
Mason   Johnson City     06/09/2019 19:30  
La Pryor   Brackett     06/09/2019 19:30  

SA Brooks Academy

  Center Point     06/09/2019 19:30  
San Saba   Harper     06/09/2019 19:30  
Goldwaithe   Junction     06/09/2019 19:30  
Louise   Kenedy     06/09/2019 19:30  
Yorktown   Runge     06/09/2019 19:30  
Pettus   SA St. Gerard     06/09/2019 19:30  
Brackett   Woodsboro     06/09/2019 19:30  
St. Anthony   Center Point     06/09/2019 19:30  
Crowell   Leakey     06/09/2019 19:30  
Yorktown   Shiner St. Paul     06/09/2019 19:30  
O'Connor   Holmes     07/09/2019 19:00

Gustafson Stadium

Stevens   Brandeis     07/09/2019 19:00 Farris Stadium
San Marcos   Johnson     07/09/2019 19:00

Comalander Stadium

East Central   Roosevelt     07/09/2019 19:00 Heroes Stadium
Central Catholic   Holy Cross     07/09/2019 19:00 Alamo Stadium
Ingram Moore   D'Hanis     07/09/2019 19:30  
             

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.