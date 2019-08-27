BGC Schedule and Scores Week #3

|Visitor Team
|Visitor Score
|Home Team
|
Home Score
|Status
|
Start Date
|Start Time
|Stadium
|Medina Valley
|Boerne
|05/09/2019
|19:00
|Kennedy
|Edison
|05/09/2019
|19:00
|Alamo Stadium
|Antonian
|Sam Houston
|05/09/2019
|19:00
|
SAISD Sports Complex
|Floresville
|Harlan
|05/09/2019
|19:00
|Farris Stadium
|Marshall
|Taft
|05/09/2019
|19:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Comfort
|
Austin Hyde Park
|06/09/2019
|19:00
|Charlotte
|Premont
|06/09/2019
|19:00
|TMI
|
San Marcos Baptist
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Somerset
|Devine
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Laredo United
|Alamo Heights
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Orem Stadium
|McCollum
|La Vernia
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|
Veterans Memorial
|
Boerne Champion
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Southside
|Highlands
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|
SAISD Sports Complex
|Burbank
|Memorial
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|
Edgewood Veterans Stadium
|Clark
|John Jay
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Harlandale
|South San
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Austin Bowie
|Madison
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|
Comalander Stadium
|LEE
|Brackenridge
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Alamo Stadium
|Churchill
|
CC Veterans Memorial
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Clemens
|MacArthur
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Heroes Stadium
|New Braunfels
|Seguin
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Judson
|Wagner
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Rutledge Stadium
|
Pflugerville Hendrickson
|
Smithson Valley
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|NB Canyon
|
Georgetown East View
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Reagan
|Steele
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Lehnhoff Stadium
|Southwest
|Eagle Pass
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|EP Winn
|Uvalde
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Kerrville Tivy
|Fredericksburg
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Jefferson
|
Southwest Legacy
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Falls City
|Poth
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Brennan
|Warren
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Farris Stadium
|Lanier
|Pleasanton
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Del Rio
|
San Angelo Central
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Gonzales
|Austin Crockett
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Canyon Lake
|
Pflugerville Weiss
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|SACS
|Bandera
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Yoakum
|Cuero
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Marion
|Navarro
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Giddings
|Wimberley
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Lytle
|Hondo
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Cole
|Poteet
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|
Vanderbilt Industrial
|Shiner
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Bishop
|Cotulla
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Jourdanton
|Dilley
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Stockdale
|Karnes City
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Randolph
|Natalia
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Nixon-Smiley
|George West
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Blanco
|
Austin St. Michael's
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Mason
|Johnson City
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|La Pryor
|Brackett
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|
SA Brooks Academy
|Center Point
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|San Saba
|Harper
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Goldwaithe
|Junction
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Louise
|Kenedy
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Yorktown
|Runge
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Pettus
|SA St. Gerard
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Brackett
|Woodsboro
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|St. Anthony
|Center Point
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Crowell
|Leakey
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|Yorktown
|Shiner St. Paul
|06/09/2019
|19:30
|O'Connor
|Holmes
|07/09/2019
|19:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Stevens
|Brandeis
|07/09/2019
|19:00
|Farris Stadium
|San Marcos
|Johnson
|07/09/2019
|19:00
|
Comalander Stadium
|East Central
|Roosevelt
|07/09/2019
|19:00
|Heroes Stadium
|Central Catholic
|Holy Cross
|07/09/2019
|19:00
|Alamo Stadium
|Ingram Moore
|D'Hanis
|07/09/2019
|19:30
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.