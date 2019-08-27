Scores Schedules

BGC Schedule and Scores Week #11

A B C D F G H I
Visitor Team Visitor Score Home Team

Home Score

Status

Start Date

Start Time Stadium
               
Edison   Jefferson     07/11/2019 19:00 Alamo Stadium
Stevens   O'Connor     07/11/2019 19:00 Farris Stadium
Churchill   Roosevelt     07/11/2019 19:00

Comalander Stadium

Holmes   Brennan     07/11/2019 19:00

Gustafson Stadium

Gonzales   Boerne     07/11/2019 19:00  
SA St. Gerard  

Shiner St. Paul Catholic

    07/11/2019 19:30  
Eagle Pass   Del Rio     08/11/2019 19:00  

Brownsville St. Joseph

  Holy Cross     08/11/2019 19:00

Wheatley Heights Sports Complex

La Pryor   Charlotte     08/11/2019 19:00  
Falls City   Pettus     08/11/2019 19:00  

Austin Brentwood Christian

  SACS     08/11/2019 19:00  
Waco Reicher   Boerne Geneva     08/11/2019 19:00  
Cornerstone  

Dallas Parish Episcopal

    08/11/2019 19:00  
Antonian  

Central Catholic

    08/11/2019 19:30  
Somerset  

CC Tuloso-Midway

    08/11/2019 19:30  
Southside   Floresville     08/11/2019 19:30  
Kennedy   Memorial     08/11/2019 19:30

Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Uvalde   Lockhart     08/11/2019 19:30  
Alamo Heights  

Boerne Champion

    08/11/2019 19:30  
McCollum   Harlandale     08/11/2019 19:30

Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Brackenridge   Highlands     08/11/2019 19:30 Alamo Stadium
Sam Houston  

Veterans Memorial

    08/11/2019 19:30 Rutledge Stadium
Seguin   Austin Johnson     08/11/2019 19:30  
Warren   Clark     08/11/2019 19:30

Gustafson Stadium

Reagan   South San     08/11/2019 19:30  
LEE   MacArthur     08/11/2019 19:30

Comalander Stadium

Madison   Johnson     08/11/2019 19:30  
Judson   Clemens     08/11/2019 19:30 Lehnhoff Stadium
New Braunfels  

Smithson Valley

    08/11/2019 19:30  
San Marcos   NB Canyon     08/11/2019 19:30  
Steele   East Central     08/11/2019 19:30  
Southwest   EP Winn     08/11/2019 19:30  
Kerrville Tivy   Medina Valley     08/11/2019 19:30  
John Jay   Marshall     08/11/2019 19:30 Farris Stadium
Stockdale   Poth     08/11/2019 19:30  
La Vernia   Pleasanton     08/11/2019 19:30  
Liberty Hill   Canyon Lake     08/11/2019 19:30  
Lampasas   Fredericksburg     08/11/2019 19:30  
Comfort   Ingram Moore     08/11/2019 19:30  
Navarro   Bandera     08/11/2019 19:30  
Wimberley   Cuero     08/11/2019 19:30  
Devine   Carrizo Springs     08/11/2019 19:30  
Crystal City   Hondo     08/11/2019 19:30  
Pearsall   Poteet     08/11/2019 19:30  
Goliad   Yoakum     08/11/2019 19:30  
Cole   Jourdanton     08/11/2019 19:30  
Randolph   Karnes City     08/11/2019 19:30  
Lytle   Marion     08/11/2019 19:30  
Blanco   Johnson City     08/11/2019 19:30  
Dilley   Nixon-Smiley     08/11/2019 19:30  
Natalia  

Skidmore-Tynan

    08/11/2019 19:30  
Brackett   Harper     08/11/2019 19:30  
Center Point   Junction     08/11/2019 19:30  
Mason   Sabinal     08/11/2019 19:30  
Kenedy   Yorktown     08/11/2019 19:30  
Medina   Leakey     08/11/2019 19:30  

Schertz John Paul II

 

Texas School for the Deaf

    08/11/2019 19:30  
CC John Paul II   St. Anthony     08/11/2019 19:30 UIW
Lanier   Burbank     09/11/2019 14:00 Alamo Stadium
Laredo Martin   Harlan     09/11/2019 14:00

Gustafson Stadium

Taft   Brandeis     09/11/2019 14:00 Farris Stadium
Runge   D'Hanis     09/11/2019 19:00  
           

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.