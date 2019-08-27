BGC Schedule and Scores Week #11

|A
|B
|C
|D
|F
|G
|H
|I
|Visitor Team
|Visitor Score
|Home Team
|
Home Score
|Status
|
Start Date
|Start Time
|Stadium
|Edison
|Jefferson
|07/11/2019
|19:00
|Alamo Stadium
|Stevens
|O'Connor
|07/11/2019
|19:00
|Farris Stadium
|Churchill
|Roosevelt
|07/11/2019
|19:00
|
Comalander Stadium
|Holmes
|Brennan
|07/11/2019
|19:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Gonzales
|Boerne
|07/11/2019
|19:00
|SA St. Gerard
|
Shiner St. Paul Catholic
|07/11/2019
|19:30
|Eagle Pass
|Del Rio
|08/11/2019
|19:00
|
Brownsville St. Joseph
|Holy Cross
|08/11/2019
|19:00
|
Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
|La Pryor
|Charlotte
|08/11/2019
|19:00
|Falls City
|Pettus
|08/11/2019
|19:00
|
Austin Brentwood Christian
|SACS
|08/11/2019
|19:00
|Waco Reicher
|Boerne Geneva
|08/11/2019
|19:00
|Cornerstone
|
Dallas Parish Episcopal
|08/11/2019
|19:00
|Antonian
|
Central Catholic
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Somerset
|
CC Tuloso-Midway
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Southside
|Floresville
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Kennedy
|Memorial
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|
Edgewood Veterans Stadium
|Uvalde
|Lockhart
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Alamo Heights
|
Boerne Champion
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|McCollum
|Harlandale
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|
Harlandale Memorial Stadium
|Brackenridge
|Highlands
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Alamo Stadium
|Sam Houston
|
Veterans Memorial
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Rutledge Stadium
|Seguin
|Austin Johnson
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Warren
|Clark
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Reagan
|South San
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|LEE
|MacArthur
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|
Comalander Stadium
|Madison
|Johnson
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Judson
|Clemens
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Lehnhoff Stadium
|New Braunfels
|
Smithson Valley
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|San Marcos
|NB Canyon
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Steele
|East Central
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Southwest
|EP Winn
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Kerrville Tivy
|Medina Valley
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|John Jay
|Marshall
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Farris Stadium
|Stockdale
|Poth
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|La Vernia
|Pleasanton
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Liberty Hill
|Canyon Lake
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Lampasas
|Fredericksburg
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Comfort
|Ingram Moore
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Navarro
|Bandera
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Wimberley
|Cuero
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Devine
|Carrizo Springs
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Crystal City
|Hondo
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Pearsall
|Poteet
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Goliad
|Yoakum
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Cole
|Jourdanton
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Randolph
|Karnes City
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Lytle
|Marion
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Blanco
|Johnson City
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Dilley
|Nixon-Smiley
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Natalia
|
Skidmore-Tynan
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Brackett
|Harper
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Center Point
|Junction
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Mason
|Sabinal
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Kenedy
|Yorktown
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|Medina
|Leakey
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|
Schertz John Paul II
|
Texas School for the Deaf
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|CC John Paul II
|St. Anthony
|08/11/2019
|19:30
|UIW
|Lanier
|Burbank
|09/11/2019
|14:00
|Alamo Stadium
|Laredo Martin
|Harlan
|09/11/2019
|14:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Taft
|Brandeis
|09/11/2019
|14:00
|Farris Stadium
|Runge
|D'Hanis
|09/11/2019
|19:00
