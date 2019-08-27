Scores Schedules

BGC Schedule and Scores Week #7

Visitor Team Visitor Score Home Team

Home Score

Status

Start Date

Start Time Stadium
               
Sam Houston   Brackenridge     10/10/2019 19:00 Alamo Stadium

Southwest Legacy

  McCollum     10/10/2019 19:00

Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Brennan   Marshall     10/10/2019 19:00 Farris Stadium
Seguin   Austin Travis     10/10/2019 19:30  
Wimberley  

Austin Eastside Memorial

    10/10/2019 19:30  
Laredo Johnson   Del Rio     11/10/2019 19:00  
D'Hanis   Charlotte     11/10/2019 19:00  
La Pryor   Falls City     11/10/2019 19:00  
Central Catholic  

Houston St. Pius X

    11/10/2019 19:30  
Floresville   Alice     11/10/2019 19:30  
Somerset  

Gregory-Portland

    11/10/2019 19:30  
Southside   CC Calallen     11/10/2019 19:30  
Memorial   Alamo Heights     11/10/2019 19:30 Orem Stadium
Kennedy   Medina Valley     11/10/2019 19:30  

Boerne Champion

  Lockhart     11/10/2019 19:30  
Southwest   Laredo Martin     11/10/2019 19:30  
Jefferson  

Veterans Memorial

    11/10/2019 19:30 Rutledge Stadium
Wagner   Highlands     11/10/2019 19:30 Alamo Stadium
Lanier   Edison     11/10/2019 19:30

SAISD Sports Complex

O'Connor   Brandeis     11/10/2019 19:30 Farris Stadium
Holmes   Taft     11/10/2019 19:30

Gustafson Stadium

South San   Roosevelt     11/10/2019 19:30 Heroes Stadium
Johnson   MacArthur     11/10/2019 19:30

Comalander Stadium

Judson   New Braunfels     11/10/2019 19:30  
East Central  

Smithson Valley

    11/10/2019 19:30  
NB Canyon   Clemens     11/10/2019 19:30 Lehnhoff Stadium
Steele   San Marcos     11/10/2019 19:30  
EP Winn   Harlandale     11/10/2019 19:30

Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Holy Cross   CC John Paul II     11/10/2019 19:30  
Uvalde   Kerrville Tivy     11/10/2019 19:30  
Nixon-Smiley   Poth     11/10/2019 19:30  
Pleasanton   Gonzales     11/10/2019 19:30  
Canyon Lake   Taylor     11/10/2019 19:30  
Fredericksburg   Liberty Hill     11/10/2019 19:30  
Johnson City   Comfort     11/10/2019 19:30  
Beeville Jones   La Vernia     11/10/2019 19:30  
Bandera   Cuero     11/10/2019 19:30  
Llano   Navarro     11/10/2019 19:30  
Carrizo Springs   Poteet     11/10/2019 19:30  
Pearsall   Crystal City     11/10/2019 19:30  
Hondo   Devine     11/10/2019 19:30  
Yoakum  

Vanderbilt Industrial

    11/10/2019 19:30  
Cotulla   Cole     11/10/2019 19:30  
Marion   Jourdanton     11/10/2019 19:30  
Lytle   Randolph     11/10/2019 19:30  
Skidmore-Tynan   Dilley     11/10/2019 19:30  
Stockdale   Natalia     11/10/2019 19:30  
Mason   Brackett     11/10/2019 19:30  
Harper   Center Point     11/10/2019 19:30  
Junction   Sabinal     11/10/2019 19:30  
Weimar   Kenedy     11/10/2019 19:30  
Yorktown   Shiner     11/10/2019 19:30  
Boerne Geneva  

Schertz John Paul II

    11/10/2019 19:30  
Warren   John Jay     12/10/2019 19:00

Gustafson Stadium

Stevens   Clark     12/10/2019 19:00 Farris Stadium
Reagan   Madison     12/10/2019 19:00 Heroes Stadium
Churchill   LEE     12/10/2019 19:00

Comalander Stadium

