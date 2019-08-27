BGC Schedule and Scores Week #7

|Visitor Team
|Visitor Score
|Home Team
|
Home Score
|Status
|
Start Date
|Start Time
|Stadium
|Sam Houston
|Brackenridge
|10/10/2019
|19:00
|Alamo Stadium
|
Southwest Legacy
|McCollum
|10/10/2019
|19:00
|
Harlandale Memorial Stadium
|Brennan
|Marshall
|10/10/2019
|19:00
|Farris Stadium
|Seguin
|Austin Travis
|10/10/2019
|19:30
|Wimberley
|
Austin Eastside Memorial
|10/10/2019
|19:30
|Laredo Johnson
|Del Rio
|11/10/2019
|19:00
|D'Hanis
|Charlotte
|11/10/2019
|19:00
|La Pryor
|Falls City
|11/10/2019
|19:00
|Central Catholic
|
Houston St. Pius X
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Floresville
|Alice
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Somerset
|
Gregory-Portland
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Southside
|CC Calallen
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Memorial
|Alamo Heights
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Orem Stadium
|Kennedy
|Medina Valley
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|
Boerne Champion
|Lockhart
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Southwest
|Laredo Martin
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Jefferson
|
Veterans Memorial
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Rutledge Stadium
|Wagner
|Highlands
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Alamo Stadium
|Lanier
|Edison
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|
SAISD Sports Complex
|O'Connor
|Brandeis
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Farris Stadium
|Holmes
|Taft
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|
Gustafson Stadium
|South San
|Roosevelt
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Heroes Stadium
|Johnson
|MacArthur
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|
Comalander Stadium
|Judson
|New Braunfels
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|East Central
|
Smithson Valley
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|NB Canyon
|Clemens
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Lehnhoff Stadium
|Steele
|San Marcos
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|EP Winn
|Harlandale
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|
Harlandale Memorial Stadium
|Holy Cross
|CC John Paul II
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Uvalde
|Kerrville Tivy
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Nixon-Smiley
|Poth
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Pleasanton
|Gonzales
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Canyon Lake
|Taylor
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Fredericksburg
|Liberty Hill
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Johnson City
|Comfort
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Beeville Jones
|La Vernia
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Bandera
|Cuero
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Llano
|Navarro
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Carrizo Springs
|Poteet
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Pearsall
|Crystal City
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Hondo
|Devine
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Yoakum
|
Vanderbilt Industrial
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Cotulla
|Cole
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Marion
|Jourdanton
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Lytle
|Randolph
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Skidmore-Tynan
|Dilley
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Stockdale
|Natalia
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Mason
|Brackett
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Harper
|Center Point
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Junction
|Sabinal
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Weimar
|Kenedy
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Yorktown
|Shiner
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Boerne Geneva
|
Schertz John Paul II
|11/10/2019
|19:30
|Warren
|John Jay
|12/10/2019
|19:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Stevens
|Clark
|12/10/2019
|19:00
|Farris Stadium
|Reagan
|Madison
|12/10/2019
|19:00
|Heroes Stadium
|Churchill
|LEE
|12/10/2019
|19:00
|
Comalander Stadium
