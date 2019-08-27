BGC Schedule and Scores Week Week #8

|A
|B
|C
|D
|F
|G
|H
|I
|Visitor Team
|Visitor Score
|Home Team
|
Home Score
|Status
|
Start Date
|Start Time
|Stadium
|Wagner
|Jefferson
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|Alamo Stadium
|Burbank
|
Veterans Memorial
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|Rutledge Stadium
|Brandeis
|Holmes
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|South San
|Johnson
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|
Comalander Stadium
|SACS
|Holy Cross
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|
Harlandale Memorial Stadium
|Kerrville Tivy
|Memorial
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|
Edgewood Veterans Stadium
|Harlandale
|
Southwest Legacy
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|Marshall
|O'Connor
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|Farris Stadium
|Del Rio
|Laredo Nixon
|17/10/2019
|19:00
|Navarro
|
Austin Eastside Memorial
|17/10/2019
|19:30
|Charlotte
|Pettus
|18/10/2019
|19:00
|Runge
|Falls City
|18/10/2019
|19:00
|D'Hanis
|La Pryor
|18/10/2019
|19:00
|St. Anthony
|
Tomball Christian Homeschool
|18/10/2019
|19:00
|TMI
|
SA Brooks Academy
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|
Houston St. Thomas
|Antonian
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|
Port Lavaca Calhoun
|Floresville
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Alice
|Somerset
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Gregory-Portland
|Southside
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Lockhart
|Alamo Heights
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Orem Stadium
|Medina Valley
|Uvalde
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|
Boerne Champion
|Kennedy
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|
Edgewood Veterans Stadium
|McCollum
|Southwest
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Brackenridge
|Lanier
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|
SAISD Sports Complex
|Highlands
|Sam Houston
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Alamo Stadium
|Austin McCallum
|Seguin
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|John Jay
|Stevens
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|
Gustafson Stadium
|Taft
|Warren
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Farris Stadium
|LEE
|Madison
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|
Comalander Stadium
|MacArthur
|Churchill
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Heroes Stadium
|Clemens
|San Marcos
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Smithson Valley
|Judson
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Rutledge Stadium
|NB Canyon
|East Central
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|New Braunfels
|Steele
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Lehnhoff Stadium
|Harlan
|EP Winn
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Poth
|
Skidmore-Tynan
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Boerne
|Pleasanton
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Canyon Lake
|Burnet
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Taylor
|Fredericksburg
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Comfort
|Blanco
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Gonzales
|Beeville Jones
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Bandera
|Wimberley
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Cuero
|Llano
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Carrizo Springs
|Pearsall
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Devine
|Crystal City
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Poteet
|Hondo
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Jourdanton
|Cotulla
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Karnes City
|Marion
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Cole
|Lytle
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Dilley
|Natalia
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Nixon-Smiley
|Stockdale
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Center Point
|Brackett
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Sabinal
|Harper
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Junction
|Mason
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|
Schertz John Paul II
|
San Marcos Baptist
|18/10/2019
|19:30
|Roosevelt
|Reagan
|19/10/2019
|19:00
|
Comalander Stadium
|Clark
|Brennan
|19/10/2019
|19:00
|
Gustafson Stadium
|
Texas School for the Deaf
|Boerne Geneva
|19/10/2019
|19:00
