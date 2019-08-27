Scores Schedules

BGC Schedule and Scores Week Week #8

A B C D F G H I
Visitor Team Visitor Score Home Team

Home Score

Status

Start Date

Start Time Stadium
               
Wagner   Jefferson     17/10/2019 19:00 Alamo Stadium
Burbank  

Veterans Memorial

    17/10/2019 19:00 Rutledge Stadium
Brandeis   Holmes     17/10/2019 19:00

Gustafson Stadium

South San   Johnson     17/10/2019 19:00

Comalander Stadium

SACS   Holy Cross     17/10/2019 19:00

Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Kerrville Tivy   Memorial     17/10/2019 19:00

Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Harlandale  

Southwest Legacy

    17/10/2019 19:00  
Marshall   O'Connor     17/10/2019 19:00 Farris Stadium
Del Rio   Laredo Nixon     17/10/2019 19:00  
Navarro  

Austin Eastside Memorial

    17/10/2019 19:30  
Charlotte   Pettus     18/10/2019 19:00  
Runge   Falls City     18/10/2019 19:00  
D'Hanis   La Pryor     18/10/2019 19:00  
St. Anthony  

Tomball Christian Homeschool

    18/10/2019 19:00  
TMI  

SA Brooks Academy

    18/10/2019 19:30  

Houston St. Thomas

  Antonian     18/10/2019 19:30  

Port Lavaca Calhoun

  Floresville     18/10/2019 19:30  
Alice   Somerset     18/10/2019 19:30  
Gregory-Portland   Southside     18/10/2019 19:30  
Lockhart   Alamo Heights     18/10/2019 19:30 Orem Stadium
Medina Valley   Uvalde     18/10/2019 19:30  

Boerne Champion

  Kennedy     18/10/2019 19:30

Edgewood Veterans Stadium

McCollum   Southwest     18/10/2019 19:30  
Brackenridge   Lanier     18/10/2019 19:30

SAISD Sports Complex

Highlands   Sam Houston     18/10/2019 19:30 Alamo Stadium
Austin McCallum   Seguin     18/10/2019 19:30  
John Jay   Stevens     18/10/2019 19:30

Gustafson Stadium

Taft   Warren     18/10/2019 19:30 Farris Stadium
LEE   Madison     18/10/2019 19:30

Comalander Stadium

MacArthur   Churchill     18/10/2019 19:30 Heroes Stadium
Clemens   San Marcos     18/10/2019 19:30  
Smithson Valley   Judson     18/10/2019 19:30 Rutledge Stadium
NB Canyon   East Central     18/10/2019 19:30  
New Braunfels   Steele     18/10/2019 19:30 Lehnhoff Stadium
Harlan   EP Winn     18/10/2019 19:30  
Poth  

Skidmore-Tynan

    18/10/2019 19:30  
Boerne   Pleasanton     18/10/2019 19:30  
Canyon Lake   Burnet     18/10/2019 19:30  
Taylor   Fredericksburg     18/10/2019 19:30  
Comfort   Blanco     18/10/2019 19:30  
Gonzales   Beeville Jones     18/10/2019 19:30  
Bandera   Wimberley     18/10/2019 19:30  
Cuero   Llano     18/10/2019 19:30  
Carrizo Springs   Pearsall     18/10/2019 19:30  
Devine   Crystal City     18/10/2019 19:30  
Poteet   Hondo     18/10/2019 19:30  
Jourdanton   Cotulla     18/10/2019 19:30  
Karnes City   Marion     18/10/2019 19:30  
Cole   Lytle     18/10/2019 19:30  
Dilley   Natalia     18/10/2019 19:30  
Nixon-Smiley   Stockdale     18/10/2019 19:30  
Center Point   Brackett     18/10/2019 19:30  
Sabinal   Harper     18/10/2019 19:30  
Junction   Mason     18/10/2019 19:30  

Schertz John Paul II

 

San Marcos Baptist

    18/10/2019 19:30  
Roosevelt   Reagan     19/10/2019 19:00

Comalander Stadium

Clark   Brennan     19/10/2019 19:00

Gustafson Stadium

Texas School for the Deaf

  Boerne Geneva     19/10/2019 19:00

