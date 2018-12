SAN ANTONIO - Here is the high school football playoffs schedule for Week 5, which covers Thursday, Dec. 13 through Dec. 15.

Thursday, Dec. 13

Falls City Vs. Mart at 7 p.m. at Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex

Friday, Dec. 14

Yoakum Vs. Grandview at 7 p.m. at Pflugerville

Cuero Vs. Silsbee at 7:30 p.m. at Katy

Saturday, Dec. 15

Wagner Vs. Alvin Shadow Creek at 6 p.m. at NRG Stadium

