Week 1 BGC high school football schedule 2018

Games are being from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

Here is the schedule for Week 1 of the 2018 high school football season.

Thursday, Aug. 30

Clark vs. Churchill at Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.

Champion vs. Stevens at Farris Stadium, 7 p.m. 

CC Miller vs. Highlands at Alamo Stadium, 7 p.m.

Charlotte vs. San Marcos Baptist, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug 31

Woodsboro vs. Brackett, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Hyde Park, 7 p.m.

Boerne Geneva vs. Houston Second Baptist, 7 p.m.

Buda Hays vs. San Marcos, 7:30 p.m.

NB Canyon vs. Kyle Lehman, 7:30 p.m. 

New Braunfels vs. Alamo Heights, 7:30 p.m.

East Central vs. CC Ray, 7:30 p.m. 

O’Connor vs. Steele at Lehnhoff Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Lee vs. Smithson Valley at Ranger Stadium, 7:30 p.m. 

Johnson vs. Brandeis at Farris Stadium, 7:30 p.m. 

LEE vs. Taft at Gustafson Stadium, 7:30 p.m. 

Marshall vs. MacArthur at Heroes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.  

Southwest vs. Roosevelt at Comalander Stadium, 7:30 p.m. 

McCollum vs. South San, 7:30 p.m. 

John Jay vs. Laredo Johnson, 7:30 p.m. 

Eagle Pass vs. Uvalde, 7:30 p.m.  

Laredo United South vs. Wagner at Rutledge Stadium, 7:30 p.m. 

Kerrville Tivy vs. Dripping Springs, 7:30 p.m. 

Antonian vs. Seguin, 7:30 p.m. 

Veterans Memorial vs. Floresville, 7:30 p.m. 

Somerset vs. Brackenridge at Alamo Stadium, 7:30 p.m. 

Sam Houston vs. Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m. 

Jefferson vs. Harlandale at Harlandale Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m. 

Lanier vs. Southwest Legacy, 7:30 p.m. 

Burbank vs. Pearsall, 7:30 p.m. 

Edison vs. Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m. 

EP Winn vs. Crystal City, 7:30 p.m. 

CC Moody vs. Southside, 7:30 p.m. 

Marble Falls vs. Canyon Lake, 7:30 p.m. 

Medina Valley vs. Waco La Vega, 7:30 p.m. 

Kennedy vs. Devine, 7:30 p.m. 

Bandera vs. Memorial at Edgewood Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m. 

Bay City vs. Cuero, 7:30 p.m. 

Wimberley vs. Burnet, 7:30 p.m. 

Yoakum vs. Boerne, 7:30 p.m. 

Gonzales vs. Navarro, 7:30 p.m. 

Sinton vs. La Vernia, 7:30 p.m. 

Hondo vs. Llano, 7:30 p.m. 

Dilley vs. Carrizo Springs, 7:30 p.m. 

Jourdanton vs. Poteet, 7:30 p.m. 

La Pryor vs. Cotulla, 7:30 p.m. 

Kenedy vs. Karnes City, 7:30 p.m. 

Comfort vs. Lytle, 7:30 p.m. 

Cole vs. Natalia, 7:30 p.m. 

Randolph vs. Poth, 7:30 p.m. 

Ingram Moore vs. Junction, 7:30 p.m. 

Stockdale vs. Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.

D’Hanis vs. Sabinal, 7:30 p.m.

Shiner St. Paul Catholic vs. Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.

Falls City vs. Three Rivers, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. SACS, 7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone vs. St. Mary’s Hall, 7:30 p.m.

TMI vs. St. Gerard, 7:30 p.m. 

Brooks Academy vs. Rocksprings, 7:30 p.m. 

Saturday, Sept. 1 

Center Point vs. St. Anthony, 2 p.m.

League City Clear Springs vs. Judson at Rutledge Stadium, 7 p.m.

Clemens vs. Madison at Heroes Stadium, 7 p.m.

Brennan vs. Reagan at Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.

Del Rio vs. Warren at Gustafson Stadium, 7 p.m.

Holmes vs. Harlan at Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.

Conroe The Woodlands Christian vs. Schertz John Paul II, 7 p.m. 

