Week 1 BGC high school football schedule 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here is the schedule for Week 1 of the 2018 high school football season. Games are being from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.
Thursday, Aug. 30
Clark vs. Churchill at Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.
Champion vs. Stevens at Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.
CC Miller vs. Highlands at Alamo Stadium, 7 p.m.
Charlotte vs. San Marcos Baptist, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug 31
Woodsboro vs. Brackett, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross vs. Hyde Park, 7 p.m.
Boerne Geneva vs. Houston Second Baptist, 7 p.m.
Buda Hays vs. San Marcos, 7:30 p.m.
NB Canyon vs. Kyle Lehman, 7:30 p.m.
New Braunfels vs. Alamo Heights, 7:30 p.m.
East Central vs. CC Ray, 7:30 p.m.
O’Connor vs. Steele at Lehnhoff Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Lee vs. Smithson Valley at Ranger Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Johnson vs. Brandeis at Farris Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
LEE vs. Taft at Gustafson Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall vs. MacArthur at Heroes Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Southwest vs. Roosevelt at Comalander Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
McCollum vs. South San, 7:30 p.m.
John Jay vs. Laredo Johnson, 7:30 p.m.
Eagle Pass vs. Uvalde, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo United South vs. Wagner at Rutledge Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Kerrville Tivy vs. Dripping Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Antonian vs. Seguin, 7:30 p.m.
Veterans Memorial vs. Floresville, 7:30 p.m.
Somerset vs. Brackenridge at Alamo Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston vs. Fredericksburg, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson vs. Harlandale at Harlandale Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Lanier vs. Southwest Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Burbank vs. Pearsall, 7:30 p.m.
Edison vs. Pleasanton, 7:30 p.m.
EP Winn vs. Crystal City, 7:30 p.m.
CC Moody vs. Southside, 7:30 p.m.
Marble Falls vs. Canyon Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Medina Valley vs. Waco La Vega, 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy vs. Devine, 7:30 p.m.
Bandera vs. Memorial at Edgewood Veterans Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Bay City vs. Cuero, 7:30 p.m.
Wimberley vs. Burnet, 7:30 p.m.
Yoakum vs. Boerne, 7:30 p.m.
Gonzales vs. Navarro, 7:30 p.m.
Sinton vs. La Vernia, 7:30 p.m.
Hondo vs. Llano, 7:30 p.m.
Dilley vs. Carrizo Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Jourdanton vs. Poteet, 7:30 p.m.
La Pryor vs. Cotulla, 7:30 p.m.
Kenedy vs. Karnes City, 7:30 p.m.
Comfort vs. Lytle, 7:30 p.m.
Cole vs. Natalia, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph vs. Poth, 7:30 p.m.
Ingram Moore vs. Junction, 7:30 p.m.
Stockdale vs. Schulenburg, 7:30 p.m.
D’Hanis vs. Sabinal, 7:30 p.m.
Shiner St. Paul Catholic vs. Yorktown, 7:30 p.m.
Falls City vs. Three Rivers, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. SACS, 7:30 p.m.
Cornerstone vs. St. Mary’s Hall, 7:30 p.m.
TMI vs. St. Gerard, 7:30 p.m.
Brooks Academy vs. Rocksprings, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 1
Center Point vs. St. Anthony, 2 p.m.
League City Clear Springs vs. Judson at Rutledge Stadium, 7 p.m.
Clemens vs. Madison at Heroes Stadium, 7 p.m.
Brennan vs. Reagan at Comalander Stadium, 7 p.m.
Del Rio vs. Warren at Gustafson Stadium, 7 p.m.
Holmes vs. Harlan at Farris Stadium, 7 p.m.
Conroe The Woodlands Christian vs. Schertz John Paul II, 7 p.m.
