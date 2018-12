High school football playoffs schedule Week 4

SAN ANTONIO - Here is the high school football playoffs schedule for Week 4, which covers Thursday, Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Falls City vs. Burton, 7 pm at Alamodome​​​​​​​

Friday, Dec. 7

Mason vs. Refugio, 3:30 pm at Alamodome ​​​​​

Edna vs. Yoakum, 7 pm at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos

Navarro vs. Cuero, 7:30 pm at Comalander Stadium

La Vernia vs. Liberty Hill, 7:30 pm at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos

Saturday, Dec. 8

Mission Veterans Memorial vs. Wagner, 10 am at Alamodome

Lake Travis vs. Judson, 2 pm at Alamodome ​​​​​​

Westlake vs. Brandeis, 6 pm at Alamodome

