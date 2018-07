Week 6 BGC high school football schedule 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here is the schedule for Week 6 of the high school football season. Games are being played Oct. 4-5.

Thursday Oct. 4

Harlan vs. Harlandale at Harlandale Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston vs. Edison at Alamo Stadium, 7 p.m.

Austin Regents vs. Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Eastside Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

Friday Oct. 5

Agua Dulce vs. Brooks Academy, 7 p.m.

Schertz John Paul II vs. Corpus Christi John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Tomball Rosehill Christian vs. Cornerstone, 7 p.m.

Laredo United vs. Del Rio, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Johnson vs. Eagle Pass, 7:30 p.m.

Seguin vs. Austin Crockett, 7:30 p.m.

Burbank vs. Jefferson at Alamo Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Wagner vs. Brackenridge at SAISD Sports Complex, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands vs. Veterans Memorial at Rutledge Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Eagle Pass Winn vs. McCollum at Harlandale Memorial Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Southwest Legacy vs. Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Somerset vs. CC Calallen, 7:30 p.m.

CC Tuloso-Midway vs. Southside, 7:30 p.m.

Floresville vs. Gregory-Portland, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Beeville Jones, 7:30 p.m.

Boerne vs. Antonian, 7:30 p.m.

Pearsall vs. La Vernia, 7:30 p.m.

Pleasanton vs. Kingsville King, 7:30 p.m.

Dilley vs. Crystal City, 7:30 p.m.

Poth vs. Poteet, 7:30 p.m.

Cotulla vs. Universal City Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

Karnes City vs. Jourdanton, 7:30 p.m.

Marion vs. Cole, 7:30 p.m.

Woodsboro vs. Kenedy, 7:30 p.m.

Austin St. Michael’s vs. SACS, 7:30 p.m.

Boerne Geneva vs. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

TMI vs. Saint Mary’s Hall, 7:30 p.m.

San Marcos Baptist vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

*NO LOCAL SATURDAY GAMES

