Tivy's Jared Zirkel commits to Georgia

KERRVILLE, Texas - Kerrville Tivy head football coach David Jones doesn't worry about special teams. After all, he doesn't really have to.

"I know that anytime we're inside the 50 yard line, we've got a chance to score," Jones said.

The reason? Tivy's special teams weapon in senior kicker Jared Zirkle. But Zirkel's rise to becoming one of the nation's most sought after kicking prospects was rather unconventional. In fact, it happened by chance.

"In seventh grade, I was just going to come out for football and try out for normal positions, maybe linebacker, maybe wide receiver," Zirkel said. "Then my cousin, who is a year older than me, was kicking and I kind of just gravitated towards that."

That simple try out has become Zirkel's ticket to play football at the next level. Zirkel got noticed by the University of Georgia, who offered him a scholarship after he attended one of their camps. Zirkel officially committed to the Bulldogs June 13.

Kerrville Texas ➡️ Athens Georgia, I would love to announce my Commitment to the University of Georgia 🔴⚫️ #GODAWGS #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/IRIdRLGzzz — Jared Zirkel (@JaredZirkel) June 13, 2019

"Once Georgia offered, I knew that is where I wanted to go," Zirkel said.

But before helping the Bulldogs get back to the College Football Playoff, Zirkel has playoff aspirations to take care of in Kerrville.

"It should be a really good year for us (Tivy)," Zirkel said. "We've got a good team with lots of returning talent. Some other guys are looking into some colleges as well so it should be really fun."

New UGA commit Jared Zirkel showing on the 70 yard range 👀 #GoDawgs



Be sure to give him a follow Dawg Nation@JaredZirkel pic.twitter.com/seEiuon3zc — Dustin (@dwoody15) June 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.