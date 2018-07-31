Tre Flowers is latest Judson Rocket to join NFL

The Seattle Seahawks have drafted Tre Flowers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Flowers was a star player at Judson High School before taking his talents to Oklahoma State University, where he was an All-Big 12 safety.

“It means the world,” Flowers said when asked about Seattle selecting him. “I’m still at a loss for words. All the emotions started hitting me with coach (Pete) Carroll calling me and Mr. Schneider (Seahawks’ general manager), so I’m just blessed. Blessed to be a part of it.”

Like many NFL Draft prospects, Flowers was anxious during the draft. He was selected on the third and final day with the 146th overall pick.

“I tried everything to not watch it,” he said. “Unfortunately, I was watching it when I told myself I wasn’t going to watch it. When they (Seahawks) called me, I was watching it while I was making my daughter something to eat. But I tried my best not to watch."

Flowers is 6-foot-3 and will play cornerback in the NFL. Carroll notified him of the change when he called Flowers to tell him the good news.

So what are the challenges of switching from safety to corner?

“Different angles,” Flowers said. "You are playing at the highest level and never played the position before, so it’s going to have a lot of challenges. I feel like the angles and covering just every play, just something I need to get used to, but I know I can do it.”

Local speed and conditioning coach Duane Dunkley said Flowers has the skills and hips to make the transition.

Flowers is the third former Judson football player currently in the NFL, joining Cincinnati Bengals running back Jarveon Williams and Buffalo Bills cornerback Phillip Gaines. Flowers is proud to join that group.

“Converse, Judson is the best,’” Flowers said with a huge smile. “That’s our attitude. That’s been our attitude since high school. We are the best in San Antonio.”

Flowers will leave Thursday for Seattle and the start of rookie mini camp.

