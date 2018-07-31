UIL 5A realignment: Harlan, Southwest Legacy, Veterans Memorial begin varsity play

AUSTIN, Texas - Here is the Class 5A realignment for San Antonio area public high schools for 2018-19 football seasons. Class 5A is now split into two divisions.

DIVISION I

District 12 - Austin Crockett, Austin Johnson, Austin Lanier, Austin McCallum, Austin Reagan, Austin Travis, Dripping Springs, Seguin.

Note: Seguin now moves into district with Austin schools.

District 13 - SA Brackenridge, SA Veterans Memorial, SA Burbank, SA Edison, SA Highlands, SA Houston, SA Jefferson, SA Lanier, SA Wagner.

Note: Wagner drops from 6A to 5A. New Veterans Memorial High School also placed with SAISD schools.

District 14 - Eagle Pass Winn, Laredo Martin, Northside Harlan, SA Harlandale, SA McCollum, SA Southwest, Southwest Legacy.

Note: Southwest drops from 6A to 5A and is placed with new SWISD school, Legacy. Harlan begins varsity play in 5A. Harlandale and McCollum leave south side schools to join district.

DIVISION II

District 14 - Boerne Champion, Castroville Medina Valley, Kerrville Tivy, Lockhart, SA Alamo Heights, SA Kennedy, SA Memorial, Uvalde.

Note: Edgewood ISD schools leave SAISD schools into tougher district. Uvalde joins as well.

District 15 - Alice, CC Calallen, CC Tuloso-Midway, Floresville, Gregory-Portland, Port Lavaca Calhoun, SA Southside, Somerset.

Note: District combines Corpus powers with San Antonio area schools. Somerset moves from 4A to 5A.

