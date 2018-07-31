UIL 6A realignment: SA area's toughest district now stronger, plus more shakeups

AUSTIN, Texas - Here's the Class 6A realignment for Texas public high schools 2018-19 football seasons and basketball. San Antonio area schools are listed first.

REGION IV

District 26 - Cibolo Steele, Comal Canyon, Comal Smithson Valley, Converse Judson, New Braunfels, SA East Central, San Marcos, Schertz Clemens.

Note: San Marcos moves into area's power district. Rattlers won their district last season. Wagner drops to 5A.

District 27 - SA Churchill, SA Johnson, SA Lee, SA MacArthur, SA Madison, SA Reagan, SA Roosevelt, South San Antonio.

Note: South San moves into tougher San Antonio area district after two years playing Laredo area schools.

District 28 - SA Northside Brandeis, SA Northside Brennan, SA Northside Clark, SA Northside Holmes, SA Northside Jay, SA Northside Marshall, SA Northside O'Connor, SA Northside Stevens, SA Northside Taft, SA Northside Warren.

Note: District stays the same, but is no longer two divisions. Each team will play one another, which means O'Connor and Brandeis renew rivalry. Harlan begins varsity play, but will participate in 5A for next two seasons.

Other area districts:

District 25 - Austin, Austin Akins, Austin Anderson, Austin Bowie, Lake Travis, Austin Westlake, Buda Hays, Del Valle, Kyle Lehman.

District 29 - Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Laredo Alexander, Laredo Johnson, Laredo Nixon, Laredo United, Laredo United South.

District 30 - La Joya, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, McAllen, McAllen Memorial, McAllen Rowe, Mission, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, PSJA North.

District 31 - Donna North, Edinburg, Edinburg Economedes, Edinburg North, Edinburg Vela, Weslaco, Weslaco East.

District 32 - Brownsville Hanna, Brownsville Rivera, Harlingen, Harlingen South, Los Fresnos, San Benito.

REGION I

District 1 - EP Americas, EP Coronado, EP Franklin, EP Montwood, EP Pebble Hills, EP Socorro.

District 2 - Amarillo Tascosa, Midland, Midland Lee, Odessa, Odessa Permian, Wolfforth Frenship.

District 3 - Abilene, Euless Trinity, Haltom City, Hurst Bell, N Richland Hills Richland, San Angelo Central, Weatherford.

District 4 - Arlington, Arlington Bowie, Arlington Houston, Arlington Lamar, Arlington Martin, FW Paschal, FW Trimble Tech, FW Young Men's Leadership Academy, FW Young Women's Leadership (girls basketball only), North Crowley.

District 5 - Denton Guyer, Keller, Keller Central, Keller Fossil Ridge, Keller Timber Creek, Northwest Eaton, Northwest Nelson, Southlake Carroll.

District 6 - Coppell, Irving, Irving MacArthur, Irving Nimitz, Lewisville, Lewisville Flower Mound, Lewisville Hebron, Lewisville Marcus.

District 7 - Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield Summit, South Grand Prairie, Waxahachie.

District 8 - Dallas Molina, Dallas Skyline, Dallas White, Duncanville, Richardson, Richardson Berkner, Richardson Lake Highlands, Richardson Pearce.

REGION II

District 9 - Allen, Dallas Jesuit, McKinney, McKinney Boyd, Plano, Plano East, Plano West, Prosper.

District 10 - Garland, Garland Lakeview Centennial, Garland Naaman Forest, Garland Rowlett, Garland Sachse, North Garland, South Garland, Wylie.

District 11 - Longview, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath, Tyler Lee.

District 12 - Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Killeen Ellison, Killeen Harker Heights, Killeen Shoemaker, Temple, Waco, Waco Midway.

District 13 - Austin Vandegrift, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Leander, Pflugerville Hendrickson, Round Rock, Round Rock McNeil, Round Rock Stony Point, Round Rock Westwood, Round Rock Cedar Ridge.

District 14 - Bridgeland, Bryan, Cypress Lakes, Cypress Park, Cypress Ranch, Cypress Springs, Cypress Woods, Langham Creek, Tomball Memorial.

District 15 - Conroe, Conroe Oak Ridge, Conroe The Woodlands, Conroe Woodlands College Park, Klein, Klein Cain, Klein Collins, Klein Forest, Klein Oak.

District 16 - Houston Aldine, Houston Benjamin Davis Sr., Houston Eisenhower, Houston MacArthur, Houston Nimitz, Spring, Spring Dekaney, Spring Westfield.

REGION III

District 17 - Cypress Fairbanks, Cypress Creek, Cypress Ridge, Cypress Falls, Houston Memorial, Houston Northbrook, Houston Spring Woods, Houston Stratford, Jersey Village.

District 18 - Houston Bellaire, Houston Chavez, Houston Heights, Houston Lamar, Houston Math Science & Tech Houston Mickey Leland (boys basketball only), Houston Westbury, Houston Westside,.

District 19 - Katy, Katy Cinco Ranch, Katy Mayde Creek, Katy Morton Ranch, Katy Seven Lakes, Katy Taylor, Katy Tompkins.

District 20 - Fort Bend Austin, Fort Bend Bush, Fort Bend Clements, Fort Bend Dulles, Fort Bend Elkins, Fort Bend Kempner, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Fort Bend Travis.

District 21 - Baytown Sterling, Beaumont ISD New School, Beaumont West Brook, Channelview, Deer Park, Galena Park North Shore, La Porte, Sheldon King.

District 22 - Humble, Humble Atascocita, Humble Kingwood, Humble Summer Creek, Pasadena, Pasadena Dobie, Pasadena Memorial, Pasadena Rayburn, Pasadena South Houston.

District 23 - Alief Elsik, Alief Hastings, Alief Taylor, Clute Brazoswood, Houston Strake Jesuit, Pearland, Pearland Dawson, Richmond George Ranch.

District 24 - Alvin, Dickinson, Friendswood Clear Brook, Houston Clear Lake, League City Clear Creek, League City Clear Falls, League City Clear Springs.

