Brandeis riding high after third straight District 27-6A sweep

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Broncos are back.

For the third straight season, the Brandeis High School swimming and diving team swept both the boys' and girls' team titles in District 27-6A, each in convincing fashion. All told, the Broncos won more than half of the meet's 24 events, but standings aside, the times swum show just how prepared this Brandeis team was.

"Even beyond the team scores, every single person got a best time," said senior Jake Nelms. "They're doing better than they ever have before, and that's props to our coach for getting us there. It's really cool to see everyone picking each other up and swimming fast."

"For us to win both the boys' and girls' team titles, especially in my senior year, it was fun and exciting," explained senior Ashley Moore. "Our team dynamic is really good. We always support each other and cheer each other on in every event that anyone is in."

Brandeis seniors Matthew Su and Jake Nelms made the biggest waves. Su was named Male Swimmer of the Meet at District championships -- he notched wins in both the 100-yard butterfly (52.52) and 100-yard backstroke (51.60) and contributed important legs on two district champion relays (200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay). He says the team gave him the energy he needed to win.

"Having the team there with me really helped me swim better," Su said. "When you're in the heat of the final, and everybody is crowded into that small natatorium, it gets really loud. You can hear everybody cheering, and when you have all of that energy behind you, it's impossible not to swim fast. I think we really carried each other through this meet, and I'm really proud of my team."

Nelms swam on those same two relays and took home gold in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle (4:42.73). This season, he's looking to qualify for the State meet for the third straight season -- his first as a full-fledged swimmer. In both of his previous trips, Nelms competed as a diver. All of that experience has helped calm his nerves prior to the big races.

"Once you get to State, all of the other meets feel like there's less pressure," Nelms explained. "Over the years, it's slowly gotten easier to get through, especially in championship season. It's just mental. You've got to be ready for each and every meet that comes."

This week, the Broncos have a quick turnaround. Regional championships start on Friday, and less than a week removed from Saturday's performances, they'll have to swim even faster to earn a berth at State.

"It's going to be very challenging with all of the other schools, but I think we can do it," said Moore.

"We just have to push ourselves, tell each other that we can beat the other teams, and we'll get there."

"I don't want to stress out too much, so as I'm going in, I'm just going to have fun," said junior Salma Dessouky. "If things don't go the way I wanted them to, I'll still keep a positive attitude. Hopefully we'll get some State qualifiers and go up to Austin to compete. It's a big goal for us, so I hope we get it."

For a senior class that has accomplished so much, this Regional meet represents another opportunity to leave a lasting legacy.

"It's kind of crazy. I've been on this team for four years, and I still feel like a freshman," Su said. "It hasn't really hit me yet, how much time has passed by, but I'm really grateful for my team and I'll put everything on the line at Regionals."

The Broncos will hit the water for Regionals this Friday and Saturday. Prelims begin at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.