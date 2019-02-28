Bryn Forbes injured in first quarter in win vs. Pistons

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes suffered a right calf contusion during the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

The injury happened with 5:49 to play in the opening period after he collided with Pistons star Blake Griffin while diving for a loose ball. He was able to hobble back to the Spurs bench before being helped off the court and to the Spurs locker room by two members of the Spurs medical staff. Later the team reported he was questionable to return.

