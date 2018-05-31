Canyon High Cougars seek to win softball state championship

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The Canyon High School Cougars varsity softball team is looking to snag another state championship, and the only thing standing in its way is a playoff game against the Oak Ridge High School War Eagles.

With the Cougars overall season record being 24-1, Rylee Hopper, a senior catcher, said this has been the team’s best season so far.

“I’ve been on varsity since I was a freshman and this season has been the most fun, not just our physical ability but also family-wise, we’ve all come together,” Hopper said.

The Cougars’ determination for a perfect overall record was put to a stop in the middle of the season by Judson High School.

Hopper said this playoff year, it’s either win or go home.

“I think that showed us our season can be taken away in one game and also showed us how lucky we need to be when we win,” Hopper said.

Hopper said the team needs to play strategically, knowing they have been to the playoffs consecutively in years past.

“We don’t focus on Saturday until we win Friday. We always take one game at a time, knowing that it could be our last game,” Hopper said.

The Cougars and War Eagles will play at 3 p.m. Friday in Conroe. The winner will move on to play either Plano or Atascocita for the championship game Saturday.

