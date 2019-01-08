Central Catholic boys soccer ranked No. 1 nationally

Central Catholic High School now has the number one ranked boys varsity soccer team in the nation.

This top ranking comes on the heels of the Buttons' performance at the North Texas Elite Showcase in Flower Mound this past weekend, which is considered to be the premier boys winter high school soccer tournament in the United States.

Ranked No. 20 nationally prior to the tournament, Central Catholic beat four of the best teams in Texas and California, including previously top-ranked Loyola High School of California, 2-1. The Buttons also outscored No. 23 Sam Houston 4-2 and shut out ninth-ranked Cathedral of California in the tournament championship game, 3-0

The Buttons have also won the state soccer title in three of the last five seasons, including back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018 in TAPPS division 1.

KSAT 12 will have more on the Buttons on this Sunday's edition of Instant Replay.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.