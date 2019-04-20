Championship belts on the line for local boxers

SAN ANTONIO - Boxing almost never takes a break, but for the most part of 2019, many local boxers have yet to enter the ring. That all changes Saturday night with live boxing downtown.

Here's a list of the fights going down in April and May:

"A FEROCIOUS ENDING"

TMB & PRB Entertainment will be hosting live boxing Saturday night at the Scottish Rite Theatre, located at 308 Avenue E.

The main event will feature a 6-round middleweight fight between Luis Villareal (4-0-1, 2 KOs) and Jimmie Strickland (3-0, 1 KO).

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first fight going down at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $40 and can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 or 210-322-9974.

FRANCO REMATCH THURSDAY

San Antonio's own Joshua Franco (14-1-1, 7 KOs) will enter the ring Thursday night in Indio, California, in a rematch with Oscar Negrete (18-1-1, 7 KOs). The pair fought in October, with tje fight ending in a split decision draw, a first for both fighters. The fight saw both fighters throw 2,257 punches, the second most in bantamweight history.

Franco, who attended Brandeis High School, has had a lot of time to think about that previous draw and is ready to make sure it doesn't end the same way this time around.

"I'm changing my footwork a little bit more compared to my last fight," Franco told KSAT 12 Sports on Friday afternoon. "This time, it's going to be different. I'm going to throw my combinations, use my footwork more, get around him and use my angles."

"I know what he brought to me last time. I know he gave it his all, and I know that's all he has," Franco said. "This time, it's going to be different. I'm more confident in what I can do to him."

Franco will not only be fighting for the victory in the 10-round bout, he'll be fighting for the NABF Bantamweight title, his second belt since winning the WBC Youth Silver Super Flyweight title in 2017.

Thursday's fight can be seen on RIngTV.com.

SELINA BARRIOS FINDS A COMPETITOR

Finding a willing opponent can be difficult sometimes in boxing. It's the price you pay when you succeed. It's also the reputation you get when you really dominate your opponents.

Selina Barrios, who attended Southwest High School, will enter the ring for the first time this year when she faces Melissa Hernandez on April 27 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Barrios (5-0, 2 KOs) last fought in September. She successfully defended her NABF Female Lightweight title belt.

"I'm really excited, and I've been anxious waiting for this fight date," Barrios told KSAT 12 Thursday. "My opponent is not a regular local fighter. She's someone that actually has ring experience. I'm pretty excited."

Hernandez is a veteran boxer with a record of 22-7-3 with 7 knockouts. However, she has not fought since July 2016 when she lost by unanimous decision to Layla McCarter.

"You can never underestimate your opponent." Barrios said. "You have to get in there and do what you have to do. She has a lot of fights, but look at me, I took off for five years and came back and did what I had to do. You still have that boxing experience."

There's a chance that Barrios' 6-round lightweight fight could be shown throughout the country. Saturday's fight could be shown during DAZN's broadcast that evening, depending on the outcome and timing of the other fights on the card.

MARIO BARRIOS FIGHTING IN MAY

Selina's brother, Mario Barrios, the current WBA Inter-Continental Welterweight title holder, will face Juan Jose Velasco on Saturday, May 11 in Fairfax, Virginia.

Barrios has already fought once this year, when he knocked out Richard Zamora back in February. Barrios (23-0, 15 KOs) will be facing Velascao (20-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round junior welterweight bout. Velasco is coming off his first career loss.

"It's very dangerous fighting a fighter coming off their first loss," said Barrios this week. "He's going to be hungrier than ever and he knows a win against me will put him right back on track, so we're expecting on fighting the best version of Velasco come fight night."

Barrios will be the co-main event on Fox and Fox Deportes broadcast that day, with Jarrett Hurd and Julian Williams headlining the card.

"We know Velasco is a strong fighter with good boxing skills. I'm expecting an action packed fight."

