WATCH: Charles Barkley takes another shot at San Antonio even with Spurs out of playoffs

SAN ANTONIO - Charles Barkley just can’t stop taking shots at the City of San Antonio even with the Spurs out of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Barkley, known during his playing days as the "The Round Mound of Rebound," was on TNT’s Inside the NBA postgame show discussing television viewership numbers after Sunday’s Game 4 between the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz.

Barkley made the claim that most of the state of Texas is watching their show, joking it translated to “700 million people watching.”

Fellow commentator Shaquille O'Neal asked about San Antonio to which Barkley said, “Oh, and we weigh them twice.”

Barkley then added, “they count twice Ernie,” when speaking to studio host Ernie Johnson.

Charles Barkley will forever take shots at the city of San Antonio 😂 #SanAntonio #Spurs #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lAmDqwFuTp — deх (вall dnт lιe)🎙 (@balldntlie) May 7, 2018

Barkley is well-known for taking shots at the city and has been public enemy No. 1 in the past for calling San Antonio women "big ol' women.”

However in April, while covering the NCAA Men’s Final Four in San Antonio, Barkley said he loves San Antonio despite his jokes about the Alamo City.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg posted a video of Barkley confessing his love for San Antonio and offering congratulations on the city’s Tricentennial year.

Talk about a @marchmadness score! Hey Chuck! Big thanks for setting the record straight on San Antonio. @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/aWbB7mPox0 — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) April 2, 2018

"I know y'all get all sensitive and bent out of shape when I'm making fun of San Antonio," Barkley said in April. "I really love your city. I think you're an amazing city. I think the Spurs are the best organization in sports. So, I just wanted to congratulate you. You're 300 years old. Congratulations. Great city.”

Whatever good graces Barkley may have had with the city after April may be gone after this latest barb, which most likely will not be his last toward San Antonio.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.