Cole Beasley to leave Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS - Two people with direct knowledge of discussions tell The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because the signings won't become official until the NFL's new year begins Wednesday.

Beasley spent his first seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he proved himself as a dependable slot receiver. He had 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns last year.

In a tweet, Beasley said, "I appreciate the time we have had together. Thanks to the Jones family for giving me a shot. Excited for this new journey. Can’t wait to get started in Buffalo. Let’s go!"

I’ll always love #cowboynation and I appreciate the time we have had together. Thanks to the jones family for giving me a shot. Excited for this new journey. Can’t wait to get started in Buffalo. Let’s go! #BillsMafia — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) March 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.