O'Connor's Wenzel to play for Utah

O’Connor High School basketball star Brendan Wenzel, who was ranked the 18th best recruit in Texas this past season, will play collegiately for the Utah Utes.

An all-around athlete growing up, he started to really focus on basketball in the fifth grade.

Wenzel wants to be great for his parents, his friends and has dreams of making the NBA.

The shooting guard says his game is similar to Golden State’s Stephen Curry, because Wenzel is known to shoot pretty deep, and because he comes off a lot of screens and shoots just like Curry.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.