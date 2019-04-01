SA has several ties, connections to this year's men's Final Four

SAN ANTONIO - The distance from San Antonio to Minneapolis is more than 1,200 miles, but the Alamo City will be well represented in this year’s Men’s Final Four.

Two players on current rosters are from the San Antonio area and one of the head coaches was once an assistant at the University of Incarnate Word.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was a graduate assistant for the UIW men’s basketball team in 1995-96.

Beard was also an assistant at other Texas schools before he landed his first Division I head coaching position at Arkansas-Little Rock.

He was hired by Texas Tech in 2016 and has already led the Red Raiders to the program’s first men’s Final Four appearance.

Virginia sophomore forward Marco Anthony is a reserve on the Cavaliers squad.

Anthony has appeared in 22 games this season for the ACC regular season champions.

He is a Holmes High School graduate who had six Division I offers.

Anthony was a prolific scorer and led the Huskies to the 2017 UIL playoffs where they fell to Wagner.

Texas Tech redshirt freshman Kevin McCullar was a part of that Wagner team.

McCullar graduated last December and enrolled early at Texas Tech. He has not played for the Red Raiders this season, but has been with the team since January.

He helped lead Wagner to the Class 6A title game as a sophomore before averaging nearly 17 points and 6.6 rebounds per game as a junior.

McCullar was a highly rated recruit and chose the Red Raiders over schools such as Kansas State, Louisville, Houston and Virginia Tech.

The 2019 Final Four tips off Saturday with Auburn and Virginia at 5:09 p.m., followed by Texas Tech and Michigan State at 7:49 p.m.

