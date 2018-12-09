UTSA men throttle Mid-America Christian, earn first home win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The UTSA Roadrunners snagged their first home win of the season with a 104-74 rout of Mid-America Christian, Saturday, at the Convocation Center.

Keaton Wallace led all scorers with a career-high 35 points while Jhivvan Jackson added 28 as UTSA eclipsed the century-mark for the first time since November 2017. Wallace started his hot night early, drilling six three-pointers in the opening frame. The sophomore finished the game with nine treys and nearly logged a double-double, grabbing a career-high nine rebounds.

“It felt great. We were moving the ball fast, spread the floor and played UTSA basketball," Wallace said.

Roadrunner head coach Steve Henson said Saturday's win all started with a great week of practice.

“We had a really good week of preparation. We've just got to keep making progress and to make progress all week and to come out and play a pretty good game was a good feeling," Henson said.

UTSA (3-6) will break for finals and resume play Dec. 15 with a neutral-site game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Little Rock. The Roadrunners return home Dec. 17 with a non-conference outing against Bethany College.