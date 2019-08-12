Caden Sterns suffers ankle sprain during Longhorns scrimmage

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas safety Caden Sterns will miss some pratice time, but avoided a serious injury during Sunday's Longhorns scrimmage.

Sterns has a low-grade high ankle sprain, accoring to UT football officials.

The former Steele High School standout is entering his sophomore season after being named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Texas officials also announced sophomore running back Keaontay Ingram sustained a bone bruise in his and is expected to miss practice time as well.

Both players are expected to be ready for the Longhorns' season-opener in Austin against Louisiana Tech on Aug. 31.

