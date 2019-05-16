Texas DB, former Steele standout Caden Sterns gives back, thanks community for success

SAN ANTONIO - A coach walked into the Steele High School weight room on Wednesday where former Knight and current Texas defensive back Caden Sterns was getting in an offseason workout.

“He’s a good one,” said Darcy Jackson, girls track and field head coach. “We miss him.”

Headed into his sophomore year in Austin, Sterns has blossomed into one of the most promising and heralded young defensive backs in the country.

Sterns started as a true freshman for the Longhorns, was named the Big-12 defensive freshman of the year and earned freshman all-American honors.

But off the field, Sterns also continues to have an impact in his hometown of Cibolo and the high school he called home for four years.

This week, many of his former coaches, teachers and district administrators asked Sterns to speak to some of the athletic teams.

They see Sterns as an example for the community and what can be achieved with hard work and dedication.

“It’s an honor because I remember seeing guys like Malcolm Brown come talk to us, and my brother (Jordan) come talk to us," said Sterns.

On this day, Sterns is also tasked with reading to a group of elementary school children, many of whom recognize and look up to him.

He’s used to staring down spread offenses, Big 12 quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

Sterns admits this is a different challenge.

“I kind of came in nervous. I think I did pretty good, pretty solid,” Sterns said. “It was just good to talk to the kids and see where their minds were at, and what type of questions they had about college or life.”

Sterns said the reading session also took him back to his roots.

📹👀@TexasFootball DB/former @Football_Steele standout @CSterns_7 was back home and spoke to @SK_Athletic teams, read to elementary kids. 'It's an honor. If it wasn't for this HS...I wouldn't be where I'm at today.' Caden getting ready for Soph. year. (📹@markmendez) #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/WRMZRiWwGO — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) May 16, 2019

He attended Green Valley Elementary School, grew up in the area and wants to continue to be someone the youth in the community looks up to, on and off the field.

Now in Austin, Sterns may be missed in Cibolo as coach Jackson said, but never too far away.

“I feel like it’s something I owe back to the community,” Sterns said. “If it wasn’t for this high school and being in Cibolo and San Antonio, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.