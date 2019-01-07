Former Texas quarterback Vince Young named to College Football Hall of Fame

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2006, file photo, Texas quarterback Vince Young (10) runs into the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown against the defense of Southern California's Josh Pinkard (36) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl, the national…

SAN ANTONIO - Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young has been named part of the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class, ESPN reported Monday.

Young played three seasons with the Longhorns, finishing second in the Heisman voting in 2005. During the 2006 BCS title game versus USC, Young accounted for 467 yards of total offense (200 rushing, 267 passing) and three rushing touchdowns (including a 9-yard touchdown scramble on fourth down with 19 seconds left) to lead the Longhorns to a 41–38 victory. He received Rose Bowl MVP honors for his performance.

Young was also the first player in NCAA I-A history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season, and his 17 wins and 43 touchdowns accounted for in 2003–2004 were the most ever by a UT quarterback in their first two years.

ESPN said Young is part of a 2019 class that includes Florida State defensive back Terrell Buckley (1989-91), Oklahoma defensive back Rickey Dixon (1984-87), John Carroll linebacker London Fletcher (1995-97), Texas A&M defensive lineman Jacob Green (1977-79), NC State wide receiver Torry Holt (1995-98), Arkansas running back Darren McFadden (2005-07), Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer (1993-96), USC defensive back Troy Polamalu (1999-2002), Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Thomas (2003-06) and Michigan State running back Lorenzo White (1984-87).

The class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Dec. 10 in New York.

