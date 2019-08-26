UTSA names Frank Harris starting quarterback

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - At Monday morning's media roundtable, UTSA head coach Frank Wilson cleared the fog surrounding the team's starting quarterback.

“Frank Harris will be the starter."

The former Clemens Buffalo will see the field for the first time since high school. After red-shirting his freshman year and suffering an ACL tear in 2018, Harris has impressed all throughout summer programs and fall camp, and Wilson believes he's the best person for the job.

“[He's got] accuracy, poise, composure in the pocket, the ability to take advantage of plays that are given," Wilson explained. "When everything breaks down, he gives us an opportunity to steal and create a big play for us. You are forever going to have to account for him because of his dual-threat ability. He's a guy who can really move our offense.”

Harris beat out 2018 starter Cordale Grundy and an assortment of other challengers for the starting job. Grundy completed 111 passes for 989 yards and five touchdowns in nine games last season.

Wilson said the decision did not come easy.

"We thought that it was very competitive. There were days where other guys performed very well. We do believe that we have four quarterbacks that are competent and prepared enough to go into a game and be productive for us."

Frank Harris was named UTSA’s starting QB for week one versus UIW. Here’s Coach Wilson making the announcement this morning.

I’m excited to see @thefrankharris play again. It’s been a long time coming. @InstantReplaySA @ClemensBuffsFB #BirdsUp (vid @markmendez) #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/huwewx26tY — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) August 26, 2019

With his return to the football field complete, Harris now turns his attention toward elevating a Roadrunners offense that finished last in the nation in total yards and second-to-last in points per game. The first step towards reestablishing a new team identity will come with the newly dubbed "Hometown Showdown" against UIW on Saturday, and Wilson expects it to be a real test.

“They are a force to be reckoned with from an offensive standpoint. I like our defensive line and how we match up to them. Our secondary can step up to the plate and do the things to minimize big plays. We’ll have to tackle well in space and not allow balls to go over our head. This is an opportunity for the city of San Antonio to view the game that they asked for.”

Roadrunners and Cardinals will take the field at the Alamodome at 5 p.m. Saturday.

