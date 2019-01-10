Rhule, Spavital spurn NFL offers to stay with Baylor, Texas State

SAN ANTONIO - The coaching carousel has been in high gear over the past 24 hours and the latest movement nearly involved a pair of Texas college coaches.

Early Wednesday, reports surfaced that new Texas State head coach Jake Spavital was in discussions to become the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals hired New Braunfels alum Kliff Kingsbury on Tuesday to be their new head coach, and Kingsbury and Spavital have coached together for a number of years.

Spavital shared a tweet later in the day with the hashtag #EatEmUp, which indicated he planned to stay as the Bobcats head coach.

Hours later, reports surfaced that Baylor head coach Matt Rhule was close to becoming the coach of the New York Jets.

Rhule had at least two interviews with the Jets before news broke that he was staying in Waco.

JUST IN: Been told that coach Matt Rhule has let players know he is STAYING at #Baylor after two rounds of interviews with the #Jets. This is great news for @BUFootball and fans...Rhule has done a great job of rebuilding the program in Waco. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/rqwQubzBoy — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) January 10, 2019

Rhule later notified his staff, players and recruits that he would be staying while the Jets decided to hire Adam Gase to be their new head coach.

Rhule went 7-6 in his second season with the Bears. Highly rated John Jay High School quarterback Jacob Zeno signed with Baylor in December.

