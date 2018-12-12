Steele's Sterns named USA Today Freshman All-American

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns true freshman safety and former Cibolo Steele star Caden Sterns has been named a Freshman All-American by USA Today. Sterns is one of two Longhorn freshman to receive the honor, along with offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi. The honor is the latest of many for Sterns, who was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and first team All-Big 12 by the league coaches and The Associated Press. Sterns was also named a freshman All-American by The Athletic and ESPN.com.

Sterns saw action immediately during his first season in Austin, logging 62 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions and four pass breakups. His four interceptions are tied for the most ever by a Longhorn true freshman. Sterns also had a blocked field goal, which was returned for a touchdown in the Longhorns' win against USC.

Texas will need one more strong outing from Sterns this season, as the Horns are set to face No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl Jan. 1. Kickoff is at 7:45 p.m. on ESPN.