Texas AD pushes back against claims that LSU did not have A/C in visiting locker room

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas-LSU game ended more than 48 hours ago, but the discussion surrounding air conditioning in the visitor's locker room has continued.

UT Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte refuted claims made Monday by LSU's head coach Ed Orgeron that his team did not have air conditioning in the visitor's locker room on Saturday.

"The comment today about lack of air conditioning in our visiting locker room is the first we've heard of any issues in that area. We provide one of the best visitor setups available and are proud of the efforts we put forth in hosting our guests," said Del Conte in a statement. "Our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we've confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order."

Orgeron told the media that he received a tip from the Louisiana Tech coaching staff about the lack of A/C and his training staff made accommodations which included bringing their own fans.

"First of all, I called Louisiana Tech and they told us about it," said Orgeron. "We did some things in the dressing room that were better. It wasn't great, but it was better. At least we had air in there. They didn't have. We had some blowers in there." ​​​​​​

#LSU Coach O seems to confirm there was no air conditioning in the Tigers' locker room at Texas, something Louisiana Tech warned them about. pic.twitter.com/Llm3lG4csJ — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 9, 2019

Several LSU players suffered from cramps throughout the second half of the Tigers' 45-38 win.

However, Orgeron said the amount of plays on defense was more an issue for his players.

The temperature in Austin was 98 degrees at kickoff with humidity at 27 percent.

