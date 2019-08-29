Texas college football kicks off with in-state showdown featuring two SA quarterbacks

The Texas college football season officially kicks off Thursday night with an in-state showdown between Texas A&M and Texas State.

The Aggies are ranked No. 12 in the country in the Associated Press poll, and enter the season with Southeastern Conference and College Football Playoff hopes.

Jimbo Fisher enters his second season in College Station after a 9-4 campaign and Gator Bowl championship.

San Antonio native Kellen Mond begins his junior year as A&M's starting quarterback.

Mond threw for 3,107 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 474 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mond attended Reagan High School before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season.

On the other sideline will be Texas State head coach Jake Spavital, who enters his first season in San Marcos.

This is Spavital's first head coaching job after a successful run as an offensive assistant and coordinator at Texas A&M, California and, most recently, West Virginia.

Spavital coached Johnny Manziel during his time in College Station. Sophomore Tyler Vitt will start for the Bobcats. Vitt is a MacArthur High School alum and won the job during Fall camp.

Spavital coached Johnny Manziel during his time in College Station. Sophomore Tyler Vitt will start for the Bobcats. Vitt is a MacArthur High School alum and won the job during Fall camp.

The Bobcats are looking to improve from a 3-9 season and make the program's first bowl game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Kyle Field. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

SPREAD: Texas A&M is a 33.5-point favorite.

OTHER NOTABLE COLLEGE GAMES AND DETAILS FOR SAN ANTONIO AREA:

UTSA vs. Incarnate Word on Saturday at the Alamodome. Kickoff at 5 p.m.

SPREAD: UTSA is a 5.5-point favorite.

Texas vs. LA Tech on Saturday in Austin. Kickoff at 7 p.m.

SPREAD: Texas is an 18-point favorite.

Texas Tech vs. Montana State on Saturday in Lubbock. Kickoff at 3 p.m.

SPREAD: Tech is a 25 points favorite.

Baylor vs. Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in Waco. Kickoff at 6 p.m.

SPREAD: Baylor is a 38-point favorite.

