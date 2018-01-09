College Football

Texas football team finishes in Top 5 in final FCS polls of the season

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - National champion North Dakota State tops both of the final Football Championship Subdivision polls of the season.

The Bison defeated James Madison 17-13 on Saturday to win their sixth FCS title in seven years.

James Madison is second in both the final STATS media poll and the final coaches poll.

The rest of the top five in the media poll is South Dakota State, Sam Houston State and Weber State. In the coaches poll, it's Sam Houston State third, followed by SDSU and Weber State.

