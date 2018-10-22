2 Texas State football players dismissed for violations of team, university rules

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State wide receiver Timothy "T.J." Bedford was dismissed from the team on Monday and records show the freshman was arrested for a sexual assault more than a year ago.

Head coach Everett Withers made the announcement during his weekly session with the media.

Bedford and freshman defensive back Kishawn Kelley were dismissed from the Bobcats due to violations of team and university rules, KSAT confirmed.

Kelley had not played for the Bobcats this season.

According to Hays County jail records, Bedford was arrested Aug. 28, 2017, and charged with sexual assault.

He was released a day later on a $25,000 bond, records show.

Bedford, of Covington, Louisiana, enrolled at Texas State in June 2017. He played in five games this season, but did not travel to the Bobcats game at Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

There are no records in Hays County of Bedford’s case ever going to trial.

