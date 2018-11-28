Texas State set to hire Jake Spavital as new head football coach

SAN ANTONIO - West Virginia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jake Spavital has reportedly been hired as Texas State’s new head football coach, a source tells KSAT-12.

Spavital, 33, is a Tulsa, Oklahoma native who has worked his way up the coaching ranks since 2008.

Spavital’s most recent coaching stops include California and Texas A&M, where he coached Johnny Manziel during his Heisman campaign in 2013.

At West Virginia, Spavital led a Mountaineers offense that averaged 42.3 points per game and ranked eighth in total offense this season.

BREAKING: Source confirms #TXST has hired #WestVirginia OC/QB coach Jake Spavital as its next head football coach. Spavital has also coached at Cal and Texas A&M. The Mountaineers were ranked 8th in total offense this year. #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/RQzu7JvPu5 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) November 28, 2018

Texas State officials have not made an official announcement on Spavital’s hiring.

Everett Withers was dismissed as Texas State’s head coach on Nov. 18 after three seasons in San Marcos.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.