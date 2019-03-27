UT safety Caden Sterns sidelined following 'knee procedure'

AUSTIN - Former Steele High School star Caden Sterns underwent what the University of Texas at Austin is calling a minor knee procedure Tuesday that will keep the Big 12’s Defensive Freshman of the Year out for all spring drills.

The school said Sterns will be available for summer workouts.

Sterns is coming off a great season, starting every single game as a freshman. The first true freshman defensive back to start in all 13 games at UT since 2000, Sterns led the team in interceptions with four to go along with his 62 tackles -- 46 of which were solo -- three tackles for a loss, one sack and four pass breakups.

Sterns, who was also named to the All-Big 12 first team, suffered a knee injury late in the first half of the Big 12 Championship game.

