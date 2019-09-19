UTSA football opens conference play; starting QB Harris: 'I'm healthy!'

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners will kick off play in Conference USA when they travel to Denton to face the University of North Texas. But before that happens Saturday night, there are concerns, and they begin with starting quarterback Frank Harris.

The concerns came after the first-year starter went down in the first half in the Roadrunners' latest loss to Army 31-13.

"I'm good," Harris responded when questioned by reporters if he's OK. "I'm healthy. Just want to go out and play Saturday."

Harris went down in the Alamodome in the second quarter and came up holding his right shoulder, which is his non-throwing shoulder, but he returned after sitting out just two plays.

"Just came out and talked to the trainer real quick, and they just put me back into the game," he said.

Even though Harris was briefly sidelined, he still managed to throw for 187 yards, completing 23 of his 31 pass attempts. He even leads the conference in completion percentage at .725.

"He'll be just fine," said head coach Frank Wilson when questioned about the health of his sophomore quarterback. "To see him come back after an injury and to play through that injury and then for us to recognize what actually happened, I didn't anticipate him coming back in."

But he did return, and Wilson said it proved to him that Harris has toughness.

This will be the seventh meeting between UTSA and UNT, with the series at 3-3 so far with both teams at 1 and 2. The Roadrunners stopped short of calling this a season-saver after only three games.

"I wouldn't call it a season-saver," safety Carl Austin III said. "But everything we do is amplified times two this week. Everything we want is still in front of us — conference championship, bowl game."

Kickoff in Denton will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.